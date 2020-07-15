The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office made one arrest Wednesday, following a drug bust on Farm-to-Market Road West, in Marshall.
“At approximately 3 p.m., the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office executed a narcotics search warrant at 3674 FM 1997 West in Marshall,” Chief Deputy Brandon Fletcher reported.
He said the search warrant was issued as result of an investigation by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office narcotic Investigators.
“The search warrant was served without incident and the search of the residence resulted in the seizure of approx. 1 oz. of methamphetamines, miscellaneous prescription pills and a rifle,” said Fletcher.
Arrested was 59-year-old Kent Dwayne Boyd, of Marshall, for possession of a controlled substance PG1>4<200 g, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a firearm by felon.
“This is an ongoing investigation and any additional information may be released when it becomes available,” he said.