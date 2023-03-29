A Marshall man was arrested after police said he shot another man in the abdomen and leg on Monday.
Keith Dewayne Hall, 35, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He remains in the Harrison County Jail, with bond set at $50,000.
Marshall police were called to the 2500 block of Franklin Street on Monday in reference to a man who had been shot. Officers found a 28-year-old man with gunshots in his abdomen and leg. He was taken to a local hospital.
Police said the subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Hall.
The investigation is ongoing, police said.