A Marshall man has been charged in an October shooting, the Marshall Police Department said Thursday.
Brian George, 33, is charged with deadly conduct and engaging in organized criminal activity.
Police were called to the area of East Houston Street and Doty Street on Oct. 18 for reports of multiple gunshots from vehicles. Police said there was property damage from the gunshots but no injuries.
It was determined George was a participant in the incident, and officers obtained arrest warrants.
"This investigation is ongoing and detectives anticipate filing additional charges in this case," the department said.