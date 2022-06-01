A Marshall man has been arrested after a Tuesday morning shooting, the Harrison County Sheriff's Office said.
Jason Bryan Davis, 38, has been charged with two counts of deadly conduct discharge of a firearm.
The sheriff's office said they received a call around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday about a shooting that had just occurred in the 7000 block of U.S. 59 North in Marshall. The caller identified the shooter as Davis, as well as provided a vehicle description and direction of travel.
The sheriff's office said a patrol deputy found the car and conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of North East End Boulevard. After identifying the driver as Davis, the sheriff's office said the deputy placed him under arrest for a minor traffic infraction pending a criminal investigation — which resulted in the deadly conduct charges.
“I’m thankful no one was severely injured today due to Mr. Davis's reckless conduct," Sheriff B.J. Fletcher said. "I am proud we were able to quickly and safely take him into custody without further acts of violence”.