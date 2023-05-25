A Marshall man has been charged with animal cruelty after he was seen kicking and hanging a dog, police said.
Jacob Richard-Williams Edwards, 28, of Marshall was arrested Tuesday and released Wednesday on bonds totaling $3,000.
Marshall police, in a press release, said Edwards was arrested after witnesses “observed the man kicking the dog and then hanging the dog by the leash on a door of a business on East End Boulevard.”
The dog was taken to the Marshall Pet Adoption Center to be examined by a veterinarian. The dog is expected to recover and will not be returned to Edwards, police said. The dog is not available for adoption at this time, MPD said.
“The swift action of the witnesses and the responding officers saved this animal from further suffering,” Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth said. “We encourage people to call police if they see something like this.”