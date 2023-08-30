A Marshall man was arrested Tuesday after police said he stole property from several businesses.
James Coleman, 48, has been charged with theft of property worth less than $2,500 with two or more convictions and criminal trespass. His bond was set at $13,000.
The Marshall Police Department was called to a home on East Bowie Street just after 2:40 p.m. Tuesday for a burglary that had just occurred. Police said a description of the suspect was given to officers, and within 30 minutes, a person matching that description was located and detained.
An investigation resulted in the recovery of property that had been stolen from local businesses, police said.
“Marshall Police Officers responded quickly and acted diligently to locate and arrest this man and recover stolen property," Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth said. "Their efforts help keep our community safer.”