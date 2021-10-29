Justin Alversie McCoy, one of four defendants indicted in connection with a May 25 aggravated robbery, was sentenced to five years Wednesday for his role in the incident.
The 23-year-old Marshall resident pleaded guilty to the crime through a plea bargain agreement made between the state and the defense. The sentencing hearing was held in the 71st District Court.
According to the indictment, on May 25, while in the course of committing theft of property and with intent to obtain or maintain control of the property, McCoy placed a female victim in fear of imminent bodily injury or death by exhibiting a deadly weapon, a handgun.
According to information released by Marshall Police Department, officers responded to back-to-back robbery calls beginning at 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 25, which resulted in the arrests of McCoy, 31-year-old Justin Amahd Marable, of Marshall; 34-year-old Jessica Michelle Marable, of Marshall; and 22-year-old Alize Hennessy Champion, of Longview.
According to MPD, the first incident was reported in the 1000 block of Louisiana Street. The victims reported that two armed males wearing masks had pistol-whipped them, stealing their cell phones and wallets. The victims stated that the males were driving a newer-model black Chevrolet Malibu.
Twenty-five minutes later, a call regarding discharging of firearms was received in the Marshall Emergency Communications Center. This call was located in the 1000 block of East Rusk Street. Upon their arrival, Marshall patrol officers made contact with a witness that stated people had been shooting at each other and running down the street.
While officers were still investigating the scene, a complainant arrived at the police station, saying that she was a victim of an armed robbery. The complainant stated she had given a friend a ride, and while stopped at an intersection, two male subjects wearing masks had rushed the vehicle demanding their money and the truck.
“She stated that she had seen the males get out of a black four-door car with Colorado license plates,” a press release from MPD said. “One of the subjects chambered a round in a pistol and pointed it at her daughter. The complainant stated that she then chambered a round in her pistol and fired one round at the male holding a gun on her daughter when the other male began pistol whipping her male passenger.”
MPD reported that at 8:33 a.m., the same day, an accident was reported in the 1000 block of Poplar Street in the same vicinity where the first robbery occurred. MPD noted that the accident involved a black Chevrolet Malibu with Colorado plates.
“The driver of the vehicle was interviewed by detectives and admitted that he was present for both robberies,” a press release from MPD stated at the time.
Through the interview, officers learned of three other individuals allegedly involved. One of them had a gunshot wound to the arm that was sustained during the second robbery.
All suspects were charged with aggravated robbery, a first degree felony that carries a punishment range of 5 to 99 years and an optional fine up to $10,000.
According to court documents, McCoy was on probation for possession of marijuana at the time the aggravated robbery occurred. His probation has now been revoked and his sentence from that case will run concurrently with the punishment for aggravated robbery.
Cases for the other three co-defendants in the incident are pending. McCoy was represented by defense attorney Craig Fletcher in the case; prosecutor Bob Cole represented the state.