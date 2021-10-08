Lon James Hite, 49, of Marshall, has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
The defendant pleaded guilty to the crime on Monday before 71st District Judge Brad Morin. A plea bargain agreement was made in the case between the state and the defense.
“He got 18 years (on each count) that will run concurrently,” said Assistant District Attorney Madison Hood, who prosecuted the case.
“We conferred with the victim’s family and, in lieu of other minors having to testify, we felt the agreement was in the best interest,” she said.
Hite was initially indicted in 2019 for continuous sexual abuse of a child.
According to the indictment, on or about March 7, 2016 through Aug. 7, 2018 during a period of more than 30 days, Hite committed two or more acts of sexual abuse against the child.
The indictment notes the victim was younger than age 14.