Chip Arledge, with Marshall’s 92.3 The Depot radio station, was honored this month with the Texas Association of Broadcaster’s Jason Hightower Broadcast Excellence Award.
Arledge was selected from candidates from across Texas, and was chosen due to his wide range of community work and special programming he has put together over the last three years at the new station.
He played a large part in organizing the Third Saturday Weekend event series, hosted by the Marshall Regional Arts Council — not only coordinating the Depot’s regular Boogie on the Bricks event every third Thursday, but also hosting and planning the artists who were to perform.
Arledge also brought with him to Marshall the Shop with a Cop program that offers local students the chance to spend $100 at Walmart, shopping for holiday presents with local law enforcement. He has said that the program offers another avenue for positive interactions between law enforcement and local children, and also offers families some fun and assistance when it comes to holiday budget strain.
He has also worked with Wiley College to promote student voices during Black History Month, and has participated in a wide range of other community events and programs, all with the hopes of making Marshall a better place to live.
The TAB honored this work with the award Aug. 2-3 in Austin, where event attendees got to hear from Arledge himself.