A Marshall man was hospitalized early Sunday after fire crews pulled him from his burning home, according to Marshall Fire Chief Reggie Cooper.
Marshall firefighters responded to a house fire call at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday near Sanford Street and University Avenue.
“It was reported that an elderly gentleman lived at the residence and was possibly inside,” Cooper said. “Upon arrival Battalion Chief Phillip Burnett noted heavy fire from the rear of the structure with a tremendous amount of smoke throughout the wood framed home. An immediate search and rescue was performed where the occupant of the home was found near the front doorway. The occupant was rushed to the emergency room suffering severe smoke inhalation.”
The man’s condition Sunday morning was not known, but Cooper said he was proud of the teamwork between first responders.
“Marshall Fire and Police did an absolutely outstanding job given the circumstances,” he said. “With minimum staffing at the fire department, a Marshall Police officer was utilized to drive our medical crew to the hospital. This enabled paramedics to give the highest level of care while performing life saving interventions.“
Cooper said the fire appears to be an accident but the investigation is ongoing and no determination has yet been made.