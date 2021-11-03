Katrail Ray Flanagan, 25, of Marshall, has been indicted by a Harrison County grand jury for intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle in connection with the death of Edwin O’Neal Wilbert, 66, of Marshall.
According to the indictment, on July 11, Flanagan allegedly operated a motor vehicle in a public place while intoxicated, causing the death of Edwin Wilbert, by accident or mistake, by driving the motor vehicle into the back of Wilbert’s vehicle.
According to police reports at the time of the incident, the two-vehicle accident occurred around 11:49 a.m. Sunday, July 11 in the 5100 block of Victory Drive.
According to police, a 2002 Buick Century driven by Wilbert was traveling westbound on the inside lane of Victory Drive when a second vehicle, a 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Flanagan, was also traveling westbound when it struck the Buick in the rear-end, causing both vehicles to spin out of control.
Wilbert, who was the driver and sole occupant of the Buick Century, was pronounced dead at the scene by Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Judge Clarice Watkins.
Discharging Firearms
In other indictments, the grand jury indicted two individuals for deadly conduct/discharging a firearm and engaging in organized criminal activity in connection with an Aug. 31 shooting incident.
Indicted were 17-year-old Markel Kyre May and 18-year-old Tidravion Jermaine Smith, both of Marshall.
According to their indictments, on Aug. 31, the codefendants allegedly discharged a firearm at or in the direction of a vehicle, and were then and there reckless as to whether the vehicle was occupied.
The indictment goes on to say that also on Aug. 31, with intent to establish, maintain or participate in a combination or in the profits of a combination, May and Smith allegedly collaborated in carrying on criminal activity by allegedly committing the offense of deadly conduct/discharging a firearm.
According to a probable cause report, officers responded to Buena Vista Drive at 8:39 p.m. in reference to several gunshots being heard in the area. When officers responded, they made contact with a possible victim who stated that they were shot at by suspects in another vehicle. Harrison County deputies located the suspect’s vehicle in the 1800 block of University Avenue and took three passengers into custody. The suspects were identified as Smith, May and Deonte Jordan.
The grand jury also indicted Ivan Lynn Daniels Jr., of Marshall, for deadly conduct/discharging a firearm in connection with an unrelated incident that occurred on May 29. According to the indictment, Daniels allegedly discharged a firearm at or in the direction of a female victim.
Sex Assault of Child
In other indictments, a Waskom man was indicted for two counts of sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child by sexual contact.
According to the indictment, the defendant, 29-year-old Christopher James Benetrix allegedly fondled a child younger than age 17 on June 1, 2020. The indictment goes on to say that Benetrix allegedly performed another sexual act on the child on July 1.
Other Indictments
Others indicted for the October term were:
- Lashonda Lasalle Brown-Nesbitt, 43, of Marshall, driving while intoxicated third or more offense;
- Bradley Scott Velvin, 50, of Hallsville, driving while intoxicated third or more offense;
- Melvin Junior Bradshaw, 56, of Hallsville, driving while intoxicated third or more offense;
- David Lee Conant, 61, of Hallsville, possession of a controlled substance;
- Jimmy Montre Jenkins III, 34, of Marshall, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance;
- Kevin Charles Newhouse, 35, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Kristin Taylor Cox, 26, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Demitrius Juane Jackson, 40, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Kirsten Scharlynn-Nicole Singleton, 35, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Kendrick Lynn Brown, 47, of Waskom, possession of a controlled substance;
- Anthony Carl Robinson, 38, of Jefferson, possession of a controlled substance;
- Stan Eugene Hayes Jr., 38, of Crawfordsville, Indiana, possession of a controlled substance;
- Victor Manuel Delgado, 36, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Kerri Marie Thorn, 31, of Harleton, possession of a controlled substance;
- Brandon Ashly Beck, 35, of Chicago, Illinois, possession of marijuana more than 50 pounds, but less than or equal to 2,000 pounds;
- Andres Junior Gonzales, 33, of Longview, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle;
- Dusty Lynn Taulbee, 36, of Marshall, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle;
- Wesley Byram Lawton, 52, of Avinger, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle;
- Jessie James Washington III, 39, of Marshall, evading arrest/detention with a previous conviction;
- Kalin Gregory Wiley, 28, of Waskom, escape while arrested/confined;
- Andrew Joshua Jones, 29, of Dallas, unauthorized use of a vehicle;
- LeeAndre Antwoyne McCoy, 24, of Marshall, unauthorized use of a vehicle, burglary of a building;
- Tyrell Darnell Smith, 36, Hallsville, continuous violence against the family.