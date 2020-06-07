A Marshall man, who was arrested in February for the fatal shooting of his sister’s boyfriend, was recently indicted by a Harrison County grand jury for murder.
According to the indictment, the defendant 35-year-old Earnest Lee Miles Jr., of Marshall, fatally shot 31-year-old Anniel Dixon, on Feb. 19.
The shooting took place at a residence in the 1300 block of Evans Street while Dixon was asleep.
Police were notified of the shooting shortly before 11 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a deceased man in the bed with a gunshot wound to his right temple, a probable cause for arrest report by Marshall Police Department Officer Robert Farnham, states.
Police subsequently took Miles into custody and transported him to the Marshall Police Department for questioning.
“During the interview (Miles) admitted to hearing his mother’s spirit tell him to ‘Kill Bouda,’” the probable cause for arrest report states, noting the defendant only knows the victim by that nickname.
The probable cause for arrest report goes on to say that Miles made an admission to causing the death of Dixon by shooting him with a 3.8 caliber revolver as Dixon slept.
Deadly Conduct
In another shooting-related indictment, the grand jury indicted 18-year-old Damariae Maliak Moody for deadly conduct/discharging firearm in connection with a drive-by shooting in the 700 block of Summit Street.
Moody was also indicted for evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.
According to the indictment, on March 24, the defendant allegedly shot in the direction of a habitation in the 700 block of Summit Street, and was reportedly reckless as to whether the habitation was occupied.
The indictment goes on to say that on March 25, Moody allegedly fled in a vehicle from an MPD officer, who was attempting to arrest him.
According to a probable cause for arrest report on the drive-by, the residence was occupied when Moody reportedly shot into it.
The probable cause for arrest report goes on to say the reported motive behind the drive-by shooting, stemmed from a “beef” or dispute between the defendant’s relative and the subjects.