A Harrison County grand jury has indicted 24-year-old Jakeous Jamal Johnson, of Marshall, for the murder of 50-year-old Cedric Eugene King.
According to the indictment, Johnson allegedly caused the death of King on June 17, by shooting King in the head and chest with a firearm.
Marshall Police Department reported at the time that the early Thursday morning shooting occurred around 2:47 a.m., at an apartment complex, located in the 500 block of Veterans Avenue in Marshall.
“Upon arrival, responding officers located the shooting victim inside the apartment complex,” police said.
The male individual found inside the apartment complex, identified as King, had sustained gunshot wounds and was unresponsive, police said. King succumbed to his injuries and was later pronounced deceased.
Officers detained Johnson at the scene for questioning. Detectives later arrested Johnson based on the investigation.
Homicide charges dismissed
In other indictments, a Waskom man, 35-year-old Michael Glen Hunt, was initially indicted for manslaughter and criminal negligent homicide; however, charges were dismissed shortly after autopsy results revealed that the victim died from causes unrelated to an altercation he had with Hunt on June 4.
According to a press release issued at the time of Hunt’s arrest, on June 4, at about 2 p.m., Waskom police and deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident in the 1400 block of W. Texas Avenue in Waskom in reference to an assault victim who was struggling to breathe after his involvement in a physical altercation.
When law enforcement and emergency medical services arrived, life saving measures immediately began for the victim, Dennis Lyn Smith, 49, of Waskom. Smith was transported to the emergency room of Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center-Marshall where Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Judge Nancy George later pronounced him deceased.
Following his passing, a joint investigation began by Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and Waskom Police Department that resulted in the arrest of Hunt. Hunt was taken into custody and charged with manslaughter.
The indictment had charged Hunt with allegedly recklessly causing the death of Smith by striking Smith in the head with a wooden board.
Charges have now been dismissed against Hunt, following the results of the autopsy, which showed that Smith died of unrelated causes.
Other indictments
Others indicted for the August term by the grand jury were:
- Narcisco Esquivel Acuna, 43, of Marshall, driving while intoxicated third or more offense;
- Patrick Michael Kulle, 38, of Hallsville, possession of a controlled substance;
- Benjamin Dale Hawkins, 42, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Spencer D. Shepherd Jr., 47, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- John Henry Van III, 19, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Gerardo Torres Abundiz 60, of Karnack, possession of a controlled substance;
- Linda Louise Hickman, 61, of Jefferson, possession of a controlled substance;
- Dannon Cyle Busby, 29, of Longview, possession of a controlled substance;
- Alton Baze Green, 57, of Avinger, possession of a controlled substance;
- Jawone Devante Washington, 27, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Tiffanie Lynn Rice, 38, of Longview, possession of a controlled substance;
- Joe Freddie Pitts, 24, of Bastrop, Louisiana, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle;
- Jared Martin Hergert, 37, of Marshall, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle;
- Deion Deshawn Harrison, 26, of Marshall, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle; unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
- Jeremiah Rashad Brown, 35, of Shreveport, Louisiana, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle; unauthorized use of a vehicle;
- Joshua Ryan Braley, 27, of Carthage, Mississippi, unauthorized use of a vehicle;
- Braeion Joseph Henderson, 36, of Rowlett, unauthorized use of a vehicle;
- Joelle Kaye Smith, 27, of Seattle, Washington, unauthorized use of a vehicle;
- Joshua Dale Gibbons, 34, of Longview, forgery of a financial instrument;
- Jerry Dale Sessums, 53, of Hallsville, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
- Brandon Dwayne Morrow, 37, of Jefferson, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
- Devin Jamal Robinson, 26, of Dallas, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
- DeKeveon Rayson Lakeith Ross, 27, of Marshall, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
- Mark Steven Brimhall Jr., 31, of Longview, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
- Tyler Lee Sims, 18, of Jefferson, deadly conduct, discharging firearm;
- Jadeon Kemion Williams, 20, of Jefferson, deadly conduct, discharging firearm;
- Matt Marlin Turner Jr., 39, of Karnack, assault of a public servant;
- Michael Brandon Riggins, 34, of Long Beach, Mississippi, assault family violence, injury to a child with intent to cause bodily injury.