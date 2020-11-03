A 32-year-old Marshall man has been indicted by a Harrison County grand jury on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
According to the indictment, on May 1, the defendant Lorenza Cooper Jr. allegedly performed sexual acts on a child younger than age 6.
The two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child offenses are both enhanced first degree felonies.
CHILD ENDANGERMENT
In other indictments, a 24-year-old Marshall woman was indicted for abandoning/endangering a child by criminal negligence. According to the indictment, on Oct. 16, 2019, the defendant, Kristen N. Hampton, allegedly placed a child younger than age 15 in imminent danger of death, bodily injury or physical or mental impairment by exposing the child to amphetamine or methamphetamine. The indictment goes on to say that the presence of meth was detected in the child’s body.
ASSAULT OF A PUBLIC SERVANT
The grand jury also indicted a 38-year-old Marshall woman for assault against a public servant. According to the indictment, on Sept. 9, the defendant, Angela Elaine Shipwash, allegedly struck Department of Public Safety Trooper Carlos Wilson in the arm and chest as he attempted to arrest her.
According to the probable cause for arrest report, Trooper Wilson had conducted a traffic stop because the driver, identified as Shipwash, was not wearing her seat belt. Upon stopping her, Shipwash allegedly refused to sign the citation and threw both copies in the vehicle instead.
When asked to step out of the vehicle, she allegedly refused. The deputy reported that Shipwash struck him in his chest area with a closed fist as he opened the door and grabbed her by the arm. The state trooper goes on to indicate that Shipwash’s relatives ran to the traffic stop, causing a scene. He noted that while officers dealt with the family members Shipwash allegedly put the vehicle in drive.
“I jumped in the cab of the vehicle and was drugged a little bit down the road,” Trooper Wilson wrote in his report.
He noted that a struggle ensued in the vehicle and the vehicle came to a stop before almost hitting a tree. The struggle led to Shipwash being tased twice with no effect, the officer indicated. As the struggle continued, Shipwash allegedly struck the officer, again, and grabbed his fingers, trying to break them, the probable cause for arrest report shows.
The report goes on to describe the defendant continuing to resist arrest and allegedly kicking the officer as he attempted to grab her leg in attempts to detain her.
OTHER INDICTMENTS:
- Vikki Jean Joyce, 55, of Marshall, driving while intoxicated with a child younger than age 15;
- Gerrold Deshane Maze Sr., 46, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Georgianna Gayle Howell, 50, of Jefferson, possession of a controlled substance;
- Jason Glen Walker, 45, of Hallsville, possession of a controlled substance;
- Megan Rachelle Turner, 31, of Longview, possession of a controlled substance;
- Dusti Leah Davis, 40, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Jonathan Michael Rogers, 25, of Longview, possession of a controlled substance;
- Dever Lee Applewhite Jr., 63, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Alton Johnny Oney, 48, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Valerie Chantel Copes, 43, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Henry Levell Dixon, 42, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Leo Allen Noble, 63, of Jefferson, possession of a controlled substance;
- Craig Allen Burton, 40, of Winston-Salom, North Carolina, possession of a controlled substance;
- Christopher Lee Burton, 49, of Longview, possession of a controlled substance;
- Leon Gage Glass, 25, of Longview, possession of a controlled substance;
- Cecila Ann McKee, 50, of Longview, possession of a controlled substance;
- Daniel Wayne Smith, 36, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Joshua Aaron Sutton, 47, of Longview, possession of a controlled substance;
- Cordarius Bernard Jones, 32, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Anthony Jamel Anderson, 31, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Robin Delecia McCoy, 43, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Tiffany Marie Williams, 40, of St. Louis, Missouri, possession of a controlled substance;
- Marvin Gene Pearson, 51, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Dustin Rivers, 28, of Longview, possession of a controlled substance;
- Jalen Shaquillie Jawon Parish, 27, of McCool, Mississippi, unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance;
- Jayson Marc McWhorter, 34, of Gladewater, unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance;
- Bryon Lee Babajan, 34, of Marshall, unauthorized use of a vehicle;
- Nero Brown Miles, 36, of Dallas, unauthorized use of a vehicle;
- Blake Charles Arst, 19, of Marshall, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair;
- Roxann Breland, 40, of Longview, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle;
- Elijah William Burks, 47, of Bossier City, Louisiana, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle;
- Renard Victor Kepler III, 19, of Longview, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle;
- Tracy Denise Williams, 44, of Marshall, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle;
- Robert Glenn Haskins, 21, of Marshall, engaging in organized criminal activity;
- Jayton Markel Sanders, 20, of Marshall, engaging in organized criminal activity;
- Eduardo Junior Vasquez, 17, of Marshall, engaging in organized criminal activity;
- Alejandro Enrigue Lawrence Perez, 18, of Marshall, engaging in organized criminal activity;
- Leonard Michael Smith, 46, of Marshall, burglary of a habitation;
- Charles Flowers Jr., 30, of Longview, burglary of a building;
- Carlos Demon Harris, 36, of Marshall, burglary of a building;
- Henry Charles Clough Jr., 30, of Marshall, deadly conduct/discharging firearm, assault family violence