A Harrison County grand jury recently indicted a 34-year-old Marshall man for five counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
According to the indictment, Jamarcus Demon Sparks allegedly committed the offense on five different occasions: Dec. 19, 2020; Jan. 16, 2021; Feb. 13, 2021; May 15, 2021; and Aug. 21, 2021.
The alleged victim was younger than age 14, the indictment states.
Injury to a Child
The grand jury also indicted a 30-year-old Marshall woman, Krystle Lynn Marsh, for the offense of injury to a child.
According to the indictment, on May 14, Marsh allegedly caused bodily injury to a child by striking the child through a window.
According to the probable cause for arrest report, the complainant reported that while confronting Marsh about an issue, Marsh allegedly walked up to the complainant’s vehicle and struck the window with a closed fist. Due to the window being rolled down, Marsh allegedly hit the complainant’s 3-year-old child in the process.
The responding Officer Tanner Garner observed swelling underneath the child’s right eye. The child was also crying and in discomfort as a result of the injury, the officer reported.
Intoxication Assault with a Vehicle
The grand jury also indicted Richard Weldon McFarland III, 25, of Marshall, for intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury and accident involving serious bodily injury.
According to McFarland’s indictment, on May 31, 2021, McFarland allegedly operated a motor vehicle in a public place while intoxicated, which caused serious bodily injury to a victim by recklessly driving under the influence of a controlled substance and marijuana. The indictment goes on to say that knowing that the accident had occurred, McFarland intentionally and knowingly failed to immediately return to the scene of the accident after initially not having stopped at the scene of the accident that resulted in serious bodily injury of a victim.
Assault/Harassment of a Public Servant
The grand jury also indicted two individuals for offenses against a public servant.
David Shane Boyd, 51, of Marshall, was indicted for assault of a public servant; Elizabeth Anne Dupre, 30, of Longview, was indicted for harassment of a public servant.
According to Boyd’s indictment, on Jan. 9, Boyd allegedly caused bodily injury to Tyler Cook, a jailer at the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, by grabbing Cook’s testicles and scratching the jailer’s arm and hand as Cook attempted to perform his jailer duties.
According to Dupre’s indictment, on Feb. 6, with intent to assault, harass or alarm, Dupre allegedly spit on HCSO Deputy Zane Campbell while the deputy attempted to arrest her. According to the probable cause for arrest report, the incident occurred as the officer responded to a disorderly conduct call against Dupre. As deputies placed her in the rear of the deputy’s unit, Dupre allegedly spit on the left side of the officer’s facial region and on the officer’s right shoulder.
Other Indictments
Others indicted were:
Fernando Granados Perez, 40, of Marshall, driving while intoxicated third or more offense;
Scotty Lee Holbert, 43, of Ore City, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
Jeffrey Mark Headrick, 50, of Jefferson, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance;
Brooke Nicole Sustaire, 49, of Gilmer, possession of a controlled substance;
Adam Paul Foster Jr., 21, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
Jessie James Washington III, 39, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
Codi Crickett Smith, 34, of Haughton, Louisiana, possession of a controlled substance;
Cree LaShae Taylor, 23, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
Devonte Xavier Benjamin, 24, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
Cassidy Jewel Fuqua, 24, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
Brian O’Keith Tucker, 39, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
Jalen Dewayne Smith, 19, of Carthage, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
Jermaine Jamal Ju’Won Jackson, 24, of Arlington, evading arrest/detention with a previous conviction, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
Zyan Caleb Allen, 26, of Waskom, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair;
Christopher Gallow, 36, of Marshall, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle;
Cheston Demon Hudson, 33, of Marshall, unauthorized use of a vehicle;
Victoria Marie Ortega, 37, of Dallas, unauthorized use of a vehicle;
Crystal Gayle Capps, 43, of Longview, unauthorized use of a vehicle;
Deaundre Dejun Mack, 43, of Longview, theft of property more than or equal to $2,500 but less than $30,000, unauthorized use of a vehicle;
Dever Joann Roman, 29, of Marshall, burglary of a building;
Stanley Carl Rutledge, 38, of Shreveport, theft of property less than $1,500 with two or more previous convictions;
Terry Cordell Johnson, 57, of Harleton, engaging in organized criminal activity;
Teddy Fernando McClain, 41, of Harleton, engaging in organized criminal activity;
John Edelman Bahr, 60, of Harleton, engaging in organized criminal activity.