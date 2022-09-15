A Harrison County grand jury recently indicted a Marshall man in connection with the June 16 murder of a 64-year-old man on Carey Road.
According to the indictment, Christopher John Cisco, 27, of Marshall allegedly caused the death of victim David Allen by stabbing Allen with a knife.
In the case, Allen was found dead in a home on Carey Road just outside of Marshall. During the investigation, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect was quickly identified and interviews and evidence was collected, with probable cause developed for an arrest warrant.
According to the sheriff’s office, 911 dispatchers received a call around 6:50 p.m. that day after a family member found a deceased person in a home in the 500 block of Carey Road near Marshall.
“Once deputies arrived on the scene, it was determined the manner of death to be a homicide,” the sheriff’s office said.
The suspect, identified as Cisco, was found and arrested by the sheriff’s office — with the help of Marshall Police Department — near the intersection of Karnack Highway and U.S. 59.
Harrison County Sheriff Brandon “BJ” Fletcher praised the collaborative efforts of law enforcement agencies at the time, saying he couldn’t be more pleased with how quickly an arrest was made in this case.
“The teamwork between this office and the Marshall Police Department to better this community couldn’t be any stronger, as shown [in this case],” he said at the time.
Other Indictments
In other indictments, the grand injury indicted Fantasia Monique Martinez, 28, of Marshall for two counts of abandonment/endangerment of a child by criminal negligence as well as driving while intoxicated with a child younger than age 15.
According to the indictment, on June 14, Martinez engaged in conduct that placed her two infants in imminent danger of death, bodily injury or physical impairment by leaving them unattended, and not delivering the children to a designated emergency infant care provider.
She allegedly left one unattended in a vehicle after reportedly crashing her car, and left the other unattended at home alone.
Sheriff’s officials reported at the time that 911 dispatchers received a call around 9:45 p.m. that night after a woman was spotted walking in the eastbound lanes of traffic on Interstate 20 near the 619 mile marker.
According to the probable cause for arrest report, a caller reported a female jumping in front of cars on Interstate 20 eastbound somewhere between mile marker 619 and mile marker 624. Officers located the woman on the south shoulder of the road around mile marker 623.
When officers found the woman, identified as Martinez, the sheriff’s office said she appeared to “be under the influence of alcohol and possibly narcotics due to her erratic behavior and difficulty making complete sense of the situation.”
Martinez told deputies that her car had broken down and that both her children were in the vehicle. Given the proximity to the interstate, HCSO officials said deputies and troopers escalated the situation out of concern for the children and detained Martinez in a patrol vehicle.
HCSO officials said Martinez’s car was found at the end of Buck Sherrod Road south of Interstate 20.
“The vehicle appeared to have crashed through multiple road barricades, the engine was still running, and an infant was in the backseat, coming to a rest at a tree,” officials reported.
According to the probable cause for arrest report, the windshield wipers were also still on and the radio was blaring.
“The deputy had to break out a vehicle window to rescue the infant from the vehicle,” officials said.
Martinez escaped custody while the deputy was attempting to rescue the child, HCSO officials said, and the deputy had to stop the rescue and go after Martinez. Once she was again detained, sheriff’s office officials said Martinez began asking about her second child. HCSO officials said a second car seat found in the wrecked car gave them reason to believe a second child was missing.
“HCSO immediately requested assistance from surrounding fire departments for personnel to assist in searching for the missing infant,” officials said. “Within 35 minutes, approximately 60 first responders were on the ground coordinating a detailed, methodical search of the area. While the search was being completed, an address was received of where the second infant might be located. The address was where Martinez had recently moved to and near where the search was being completed.”
Deputies forced their way into that address and found the second infant alone and unharmed. The second infant was found in a safety seat sitting on the coffee table, the probable cause for arrest report notes.
Child Protective Services were contacted, with both infants turned over into their custody.
Others indicted for the late August term were:
- Sharon Denise Umoh, 51, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Robert David Brown, 53, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Patrick Dewayne Robertson, 45, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Erica Renee Smith, 25, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Giovanni Tyriq Rule, 26, of Arlington, possession of a controlled substance;
- Dameon Lavele Trammel, 38, of Scottsville, possession of a controlled substance;
- Blake Rapheal Reed, 31, of Fort Worth, possession of a controlled substance;
- Damian Rashad Justice, 38, of Jefferson, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance;
- Rameon Rashad Green, 28, of Jefferson, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
- James Patrick Washington Jr., 20, of Marshall, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle;
- Barbara DeAnn Long, 39, of Hallsville, theft of property more than or equal to $2,500, but less than $30,000;
- Liquieta Lawanza-Deesjaun Kelly, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions;
- Zacchaeus Tyrone Adams, 20, of Mansfield, La., theft of material less than $20,000;
- John William Knox III, 38, of Marshall, burglary of a building;
- Marcus Lamard Conner, 35, of Marshall, burglary of a habitation;
- Zackary Duane Worley, 20, of Tatum, harassment of a public servant;
- Brandon Rex Chastain, 29, of Harleton, assault of a public servant;
- Pedro Serrano, 33, of Marshall, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.