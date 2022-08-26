A Marshall man charged in the June 6 shooting of his former girlfriend and her coworker at the Citi Trends clothing store was indicted by a Harrison County grand jury this month for the incident.
The defendant, 39-year-old Montrel Antwan Hatton, was indicted for aggravated assault/family violence with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
According to the indictment, on June 6, Hatton intentionally, knowingly or recklessly caused serious bodily injury to Shrina Williams, whom he had a dating relationship with, by shooting Williams with a firearm.
The indictment further alleges that, also on June 6, Hatton caused bodily injury to Lakosha Hicks by shooting her with a firearm during the commission of the assault.
According to the complaint filed by Marshall police detective Kenneth Philips regarding the incident, officers were dispatched to Citi Trends, located at 620 S. East End Blvd., around 4:15 p.m. in reference to a shooting that had just occurred. Upon arrival, officers located two female victims inside the business that were suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were subsequently transported to the Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center emergency room in Marshall.
A witness at the business told officers that she observed a black male with a bald head come into the store and start shooting at her co-worker. During the investigation, officers were able to identify Hatton as the shooter and confirm that he was the ex-boyfriend of Williams.
The complaint goes on to say that footage retrieved from Citi Trends’ surveillance cameras showed Hatton entering the business with what appeared to be a handgun in his right hand.
“The subject can later be seen walking back to the front door and exiting the store,” the complaint states.
Others indicted for the August term were:
- Richard Allen Kelly, 55, of Longview, driving while intoxicated third or more offense;
- Kenneth Wayne Whaley, 62, of Marshall, driving while intoxicated third or more offense;
- Christopher Dwight Oliver, 32, of Nacogdoches, driving while intoxicated third or more offense;
- Robert Jace Kimbrough Jr., 39, of Longview, possession of a controlled substance;
- Erica Rae Dorgan, 34, of Jefferson, possession of a controlled substance;
- Timothy Jason Sullivan, 44, of Dallas, possession of a controlled substance;
- Deisha Marie Pitman, 25, of White Oak, possession of a controlled substance;
- Jael Osmar Guerro-Zarate, 21, of Longview, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle;
- Lady Salina Tucker, 30, of Ruston, Louisiana, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, abandoning/endangering a child by criminal negligence;
- Jacolby Jontrell Lockett, 18, of Oakdale, Louisiana, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle;
- Finnes David Castro-Lopez, 20, of Houston, unauthorized use of a vehicle;
- Maurice Terrell Brightmon, 37, of Longview, unauthorized use of a vehicle;
- James William Barnett, 41, of Sealy, unauthorized use of a vehicle;
- Skyler Robert Hall, 31 of Dallas, burglary of vehicles with previous two or more convictions;
- Michael Jerome Wilson, 66, of Jefferson, theft of property more than or equal to $2,500, but less than $30,000;
- Khalil Ali Brasher, 20, of Karnack, forgery of a financial instrument;
- Chamea Shyniece Harris, 22, of Marshall, forgery;
- Jordan Darnell Williams, 28, of Karnack, three counts of theft of a firearm;
- Michael Shane Blackburn, 34, of Jefferson, taking weapon from an officer;
- Charles Anthony Rachal Jr., 22, of Longview, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
- Michael Paul James, 31, of Marshall, criminal mischief more than or equal to $2,500, but less than $30,000;
- Johnathan Ryan Katsock, 38, of Hallsville, assault family violence;
- Derious Calice Smith, 46, of Marshall, aggravated assault of a date/family/household with a weapon;
- Taylor Cortez Johnson, 19, of Marshall, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, deadly conduct by discharging firearm;
- Michael Christian Jackson Jr., 20, of Marshall, cruelty to non-livestock animals: kill;
- Rolando Deamon Johnson, 33, of Waskom, possession of a controlled substance;
- Ariana Denise Jones, 17, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Jeffrey Clark Lindsay, 54, of Stonewall, Louisiana, possession of a controlled substance.