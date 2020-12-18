Juan Flores, 48, of Marshall, was indicted Thursday, Dec. 17, by a Harrison County grand jury on charges for possession of child pornography.
Flores was indicted for one count of possession of child pornography, which is a third-degree felony. This indictment comes after a thorough joint investigation by the Marshall Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety and the Longview Police Department.
According to the indictment, the defendant, allegedly possessed child pornography. The indictment says that Flores intentionally and knowingly possessed visual material that he knew depicted a child who was younger than age 18.
The Marshall Police Department is an affiliate of the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force Program. This Task Force Program is a national network of over 4,500 federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies engaged in proactive and reactive investigations and prosecutions of persons utilizing the internet to abuse and exploit children.
The Marshall Police Department urges citizens to report suspicious online conduct involving children to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) CyberTipline or call 1-800-THE-LOST, (800) 843-5678.