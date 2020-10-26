A Marshall man was killed Sunday in a fatal Harrison County collision on U.S. 80 East just outside of Marshall, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Trooper Jean Dark.
Gilford Leon Nugent III, 40, of Marshall was pronounced dead at the scene about 1:30 p.m. Sunday after DPS troopers said the pickup truck he was driving west on U.S. 80 crossed the center stripe for an unknown reason and struck an oncoming pickup truck towing a travel trailer.
Nugent was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge John Oswalt and taken to Meadowbrook Funeral Home in Marshall.
The driver and passenger of the other pickup truck were Scott Allan Roode, 33, of Wichita, Kansas and his passenger Trissta Leeann Hepting, 31, also of Wichita, Kansas. Both were transported to CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center in Marshall in stable condition.
The crash remains under investigation.