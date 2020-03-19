At 7 a.m. this morning, Troopers responded to a fatal crash on FM-2625, approximately 14 miles southwest of the city of Marshall in Harrison County.
The investigators preliminary crash report indicates that the driver of a 2003 Ford Ranger, David Lee Ogle, 46, of Marshall was traveling westbound on FM-262 when for an unknown reason, the vehicle ran off the road, traveled through a fence and rolled over in a pasture.
The unrestrained driver was pronounced at the scene by Judge Oswalt and taken to Meadowbrook Funeral Home in Marshall. The crash remains under investigation.