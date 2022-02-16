A Marshall man charged in the July 2018 intoxication manslaughter death of Carthage teen Austin Gray was sentenced to 10 years last week by a Harrison County jury for the crime.
The defendant, 55-year-old Michael Wayne Brady, was high on methamphetamine while operating a car during the fatal crash, Harrison County District Attorney Reid McCain has said previously.
“It was a very high level,” McCain explained during the time of Brady’s indictment.
At the time of the wreck, Hallsville Police Chief Wesley Freeman reported that 18-year-old Gray died after his car was T-boned by Brady after Brady ran a red light at U.S. 80 and Branch Street in Hallsville.
Gray had just graduated from Carthage High School weeks earlier that May.
Freeman said the preliminary investigation indicated that Brady was heading east on U.S. 80 when he reportedly ran the red light at the intersection and struck the driver side of a car driven by Gray, who was making a left turn onto U.S. 80 from Branch Street.
Officers were dispatched to the scene at 7:53 p.m. Gray was pronounced dead at 8:38 p.m. at Longview Regional Medical Center, and his passenger, Kassi Ham, 19, of Hallsville, sustained serious injuries and was taken to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center-Longview, Freeman said at the time.
Brady was cited for disregard of red light while other charges were pending.
Denise Gray, Austin Gray’s mother, said it’s been a long three years and seven months since her son’s tragic death; and while she hoped for more jail time, no amount of punishment would be justice enough for her son’s death.
“We hoped for more, but under some circumstances out of our control, we decided this as our best option,” she posted on her Facebook page, following the conclusion of the trial.
“It has been a long time — a day we looked for, for a long time,” the mother told the News Messenger in a telephone interview Tuesday. “No, I don’t think it was justice, but then again he could’ve gotten (life) and it wouldn’t have been justice for me, because Austin was my only child.
“Whether it was 10 days or 100 years, that part wouldn’t have mattered because it didn’t bring my Austin back,” Denise said.
Denise Gray found a little bit of solace in the painful event as she was able to address the defendant through a victim’s impact statement, following the conclusion of the trial.
“I did get to say my peace to him,” said Denise. “I haven’t spoken to him; there has been no correspondence all this time, so I got to say my peace.
“It was my weight lifted,” the mother shared. “I got to say to him what I have wanted to say all this time. I got to tell him about my Austin and who he took from us.”
“I pray that he listened and that he understood what gift he took due to his action — something he decided to do that day — a choice he made that devastated and wrecked our lives,” she added. “He got a 10-year sentence. I got a life sentence without my child.”
Reflecting on Austin’s life, Denise Gray recalled the unbreakable bond they had. The two were inseparable as Austin was not only her only child, but the miracle baby that she prayed for.
“It took me eight years to get him,” she said of conceiving Austin. “They told me I’d never have a child of my own. I proved them wrong.”
“I had Austin through in-vitro (fertilization),” she shared. “We did four rounds of in-vitro. I finally got my little miracle baby. After I had him, I couldn’t have any more children.”
Austin was more than she could ever ask for, as he was very talented, thoughtful and loving, Denise Gray said.
“He loved kids; he loved older people,” Denise said.
As an all-around athlete, he loved teaching children his favorite sports.
“He played football. It was a passion of his. He played soccer from the time he was (age) 4 to 16. He taught little kids soccer. He taught swimming lessons. The youngest he taught was 6 months old,” Denise Gray reminisced. “He loved teaching kids. His senior year of high school, he taught P.E. classes at the primary school here. He rode the bus there. The kids looked forward to him being there.”
Not only did he have a heart for children, but he had a heart for life. The day Austin earned his driver’s license, he registered to be an organ donor.
“He was 16 when he got his driver’s license. When he came out he had the little heart,” Denise recalled. “He said: ‘Mama, I know what I’m doing; it’s the right thing to do.
“He was a good kid,” Austin’s mother described. “He could spend hours with an older person and just listen. He would’ve been an amazing husband; an amazing father. I just wanted that man to know who Austin was.”
As a tribute to Austin’s love of fishing, his church holds an annual tournament in May to raise money for college scholarships. Last year, the Austin Gray Memorial Scholarship fund awarded nine $2,000 scholarships.
“All money goes to scholarships for kids that want to go to vocational or technical schools,” Denise Gray said.
She thanked her family and friends, on Facebook, for their support throughout last week’s trial.
“I thank God for my family and friends for being with me and picking me up when I felt I couldn’t go another step,” Denise posted. “I am at peace, at least at this moment. I pray for it in the future.”