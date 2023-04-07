A Marshall man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Thursday for the 2019 murder of 22-year-old Tyshun Darty.
Nathan “Nate” Irving, 24, pleaded guilty to 71st District Court Judge Brad Morin, waiving his right to appeal as the case is a plea bargain agreement between the state and the defense.
Harrison County District Attorney Reid McCain explained that the plea was agreed upon due to evidentiary circumstances surrounding the case.
“There were some legitimate issues that would come up at trial,” he said. “There would [also] be a legitimate self-defense claim at trial.”
“At the end of the day, there’s evidence both of them had guns,” the DA said, adding 15 years is the punishment prosecutors believe a jury would’ve assessed after listening to the evidence.
The shooting death occurred the night of March 18, 2019 on Elsie Street. The victim, Darty, was declared dead at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center, becoming the city’s first homicide of the year.
According to information released by Marshall Police Department at the time, police responded to a call regarding multiple gunshots and one possible victim around 11:35 p.m. the day of the shooting in the 1200 block of Elsie Street.
Officers arrived on scene to find a nurse performing CPR on a man, to no avail. Paramedics subsequently took the victim to the local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Following an investigation, the shooter was ultimately identified and arrested the following morning. Upon Irving’s arrest, the Marshall Police Department expressed appreciation to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, the Waskom Police Department and Waskom ISD Police department for their assistance with the investigation.