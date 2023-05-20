A Marshall man has been 25 years in prison Friday for the June 3, 2022 murder of 64-year-old David Allen on Carey Road.
Christopher John Cisco, 28, of Marshall entered a guilty plea before 71st Judicial District Court Judge Brad Morin, waiving his right to a trial by jury as well as his right to appeal as the judge accepted a plea bargain agreement made in the case between the state and the defense.
Answering questions from Judge Morin about his mental status, Cisco noted a history of mental health issues, diagnosis and hospitalizations, starting from childhood, but advised that he understood all the aspects of the case, including his charge, punishment and the roles of judicial officer in the case. Cisco’s court appointed attorney, Todd Smith, also confirmed Cisco’s competency.
“I don’t think any of his mental health issues has hindered (his ability to proceed with the case),” said Smith.
According to the indictment, Cisco, of Marshall, intentionally and knowingly caused the death of Allen by stabbing Allen with a knife.
The offense is a first degree felony with a punishment range of five to 99 years or life in prison and a fine up to $10,000.
Harrison County District Attorney Reid McCain informed the court Friday that the victim’s family was aware of the plea agreement made in the case and on board.
“Our office has spoken to Bobby Allen, the father of the victim,” McCain said. “We’ve had lengthy conversations about the strengths and weaknesses of the case and possible resolution. He’s aware of it; he agrees with it.”
In the case, the victim, David Allen, was found dead in a home just outside of Marshall.
“We believe the motive was robbery and that the victim in the case got a monthly disability check, and we think that was his [the defendant’s] motive (to rob him of his disability check),” Reid told the News Messenger.
The murder occurred at the victim’s home on Carey Road, near Nesbitt Road.
According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, 911 dispatchers received a call around 6:50 p.m. that day after a family member found a deceased person in a home in the 500 block of Carey Road near Marshall.
“Once deputies arrived on the scene, it was determined the manner of death to be a homicide,” HSCO noted in a press release.
During the investigation, the sheriff’s office said at the time a suspect was quickly identified and interviews and evidence was collected, with probable cause developed for an arrest warrant.
The suspect, identified as Cisco, was found and arrested by the sheriff’s office — with the help of Marshall Police Department — near the intersection of Karnack Highway and U.S. 59.
Harrison County Sheriff Brandon “BJ” Fletcher praised the collaborative efforts of law enforcement agencies, at the time, saying he couldn’t be more pleased with how quickly an arrest was made in this case.
“The teamwork between this office and the Marshall Police Department to better this community couldn’t be any stronger, as shown [in this case],” he said at the time.