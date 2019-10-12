A Harrison County jury sentenced a Marshall man to five years in prison Friday after finding him guilty of escaping the custody of police while trying to arrest him on Memorial Day.
According to the indictment, on or about May 28, the defendant, 25-year-old Jimmie Donald Hill escaped the custody of a Harrison County sheriff’s deputy while under arrest for burglary of a habitation.
The probable cause of arrest report notes that a wanted Hill was spotted later that day in the 200 block of Woodlawn Oaks Road. Deputies first searched open land for Hill, to no avail.
After an extensive search, Hill was found inside of a home in the 200 block of Woodlawn Oaks, hiding in the rear bathroom. The probable cause for arrest report goes on to say that Hill refused repeated commands to exit the bathroom and surrender.
As deputies attempted to place Hill into custody, he resisted arrest and began pulling away, kicking one deputy in the scrotum and stomach, causing him pain and discomfort; and then kicked another deputy in the right thigh.
Due to a prior burglary of a habitation conviction and probation violation, Hill’s penalty range for the escape charge was enhanced to a second degree felony, carrying a punishment range of two to 20 years in prison instead of a third degree felony, which carries a punishment range of 2-10 years.
In closing arguments in the punishment phase of the trial Friday, Hill’s court-appointed attorney Stephen Smith reminded jurors of the four witnesses that spoke on behalf of his character. Oddly enough, two of them were the alleged victims of Hill’s burglary of a habitation charge, he said.
Smith, who argued for a minimum two-year sentence, said he’s sure his client thought he was going to be spending that Memorial Day with his children last year and never imagined he’d end up in a police car with an escape charge. The defense attorney argued that the case involves a lot more variables than what’s shown on the police car camera — “a guy put in a patrol car, told he’s going to jail on an assault, goes to get out of the car and flees.”
“If he’d stayed in the car we wouldn’t be here today,” said Smith.
Smith contended that Hill had a tough life, growing up with an absent biological father and an abusive stepfather.
“He got his GED at (age) 15 … and went to work,” said Smith. “Within two years, he’s got a burglary of a habitation charge.”
“You need to consider where Jimmie came from,” Smith told jurors.
Smith said the video of the police car camera showed Hill desiring to see his children.
“People, he loves his family who loves him,” the defense attorney said. “He’s got some pretty good job skills.
“You need to consider the effect it’s going to have on his family,” Smith said of Hill’s punishment.
“If there’s ever a case that cries out for a minimum sentence, this is it,” the defense attorney said.
In his closing arguments, Assistant District Attorney Tim Cariker, representing the state, reminded jurors that the in-car video shows Hill already thinking about escaping before officers even mentioned him going to jail for assault.
“Remember he had barely got in the car,” said Cariker. “He was already thinking of escape before anything happened.”
“He resisted arrest and a deputy got kicked in the scrotum and (another) got kicked in the stomach; but they,” Cariker said of the defense, “want to say ‘poor Jimmie’.”
Cariker argued that while he doesn’t think the case calls for a maximum sentence, he does thinks it deserves a punishment of more than four years.
“In November 2011, he enters our system. He’s sentenced to four years in 2015,” Cariker said of Hill’s prior burglary of a habitation conviction.
Cariker argued that Hill has been in the system and it still hadn’t caught his attention. The prosecutor said what troubles him the most about the defendant is that he wants grace and mercy, but fails to accept responsibility for his actions. Cariker said the defendant places blame elsewhere instead.
“That’s what we heard all day today — even now,” Cariker said of the blame game.
“I’m saying it can’t be two (years of punishment) because he’s already gone down to four (in a prior case). It’s gotta be something more than four,” the prosecutor requested as Hill shook his head and mouthed an apology to his loved one who sat in the gallery.
Cariker said Hill’s conduct has shown that he wants to live by his own rules.
“Your actions speak louder than your words. Look at his actions,” the prosecutor urged jurors.