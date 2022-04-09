A local man barricaded himself into his residence on Angelo Street in Marshall last week, wielding a knife against Marshall Police Officers present on the scene to arrest him for a recent robbery at a convenience store, MPD said.
Roy Lee Hall Jr., a 37 year old Marshall native, was arrested after a standoff at his residence with Marshall Police Department Hostage Negotiations and Special Response Team, and was officially charged with assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest, search or transportation with a deadly weapon, and theft of property less than $100.
The incidents arose initially on April 1, when at 6 p.m. a male subject, then unidentified, entered a Marshall convenience store on Victory Dr. and was allegedly attempting to steal merchandise when the store clerk confronted the man.
According to police the man responded by punching the clerk multiple times in the face and leaving with the stolen goods. The man was later identified as Hall.
Then on April 2 according to police Hall returned to the same convenience store and stole additional merchandise. After this incident Marshall Police said that they were able to make contact with Hall at his residence, after which officers stated that Hall produced a knife and barricade himself into his residence.
Additional officers with the Marshall Police Department Hostage Negotiation and Special Response Teams then arrived on scene and attempted to talk Hall out of the residence. According to police Hall refused to comply with the negotiators and the Special Response Team “escalated their tactics”.
According to police Hall was taken into custody without injury to him or any officers at about 9 p.m.
A warrant for Robbery was obtained for Hall for the April 1 incident and was issued after the initial arrest, after MPD said that review of surveillance footage confirmed that Hall was the suspect in that case as well.
According to police Hall remains in custody at the Harrison County Jail.