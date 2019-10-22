Marshall Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center will host its first ever Fall Fest Oct. 24 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Debrena Ramirez, a member of the organization committee, said that the event was aimed to create a fun space for children to enjoy the holiday in a place that parents know is safe.
“It’s a great way to reach out to the community and provide a safe place for children to trick or treat and have a good time,” Ramirez said.
During the event, Marshall Manor will host a trunk or treat with a number of sponsors passing out candy to children.
Along with trunk or treat, the event will have 15 games for children to play free of charge.
Children and adults who dress up will also be eligible to compete in costume contests. The winner of the children’s competition will win a $25 cash prize.
“That way, it’s much more than just trick or treating, children are able to play and engage and just have a good time,” Ramirez said.
Two firetrucks from the Marshall Fire Department will also be at the event.
“Parents can take pictures of their children on the trucks and children will be able to enjoy them and climb into the cab,” Ramirez said.
A miniature pony will also be at the event that children will be able to pet.
“We really just want this to be about the children of Marshall, and provide a fun and safe environment for them to enjoy,” Ramirez said.
She said that concessions will also be available for sale at the event. Concessions include hot dogs, drinks and popcorn.
Sponsors of the event include: Texas Early College, Best Friends Community Services, Marshall Homecare & Hospice, Capital One of Marshall, ETBU students, Wiley College Club, Highland Park Home Health, Mariner Finance of Longview, Gecko Pest Control of Marshall, Thrift Life of Marshall, Paparazzi Jewelry of Marshall, Volunteer Fire Department and Hospice Plus of Longview.
The event will be held this Thursday at Marshall Manor, located at 1007 S. Washington Ave.