Marshall Manor West hosted a balloon release during their annual Fall Fun Fest in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October.
"We are doing this to honor those who have battled breast cancer and for those who are still fighting," said employee Loria Mason.
This is the first time that the balloon release has been hosted at Manor West, coinciding with the facilities Fall Fun Fest.
Mason herself is a breast cancer survivor, along with many other residents and staff members of Manor West.
One resident Louise Lane, is a breast cancer survivor.
Lane said that the event means a lot to her because of the support a community of women who are going through the same thing.
"You never know how strong you are until you have to be, and so many of these women have had to find that out and come out the other side as winners," said employee Wanda Perkins.
Perkins is also a survivor, who has been in remission for 5 years.
She said that the event is important because every day with breast cancer is a struggle, and having support from your community can be a key part of your healing.
"I thank god every day I am here, and at work, and that I am healthy," Perkins said.
Residents released pink balloons outside of the facility in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
After the release residents and guests from other facilities in the area gathered to play bingo and other games.
A meal of hot dogs, chips and drinks were also served during the event.