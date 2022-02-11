A new microbrewery is the first to be funding through a Marshall Economic Development Corporation program that seeks to get empty, blighted buildings occupied.
Marshall City Councilmembers unanimously approved funds for the Marshall Economic Development Corporation’s first project funded through the new Certificate of Occupancy Grant Program during Thursday’s regular city council meeting.
Director Rush Harris presented on the new program, and the planned project, during the meeting.
“We have another interesting project here, and this isn’t what you are used to seeing from me,” Harris said during the meeting.
The project is for the creation of a new microbrewery, restaurant and pub at 108 W. Houston by the Rueggenbach Brewing Company, which Harris said is owned by a Marshall native.
He explained that the owner has a plan to turn the blighted structure into a taxable business, and through this has been working with MEDCO and applying through the organization’s new Certificate of Occupancy Grant Program for funding assistance.
Due to the current state of the building, construction costs to get the building up to code and receive a certificate of occupancy are expected to be over $1.2 million.
Harris said that the structure has been determined to be blight by the Marshall EDC Board of Directors and an economic or social liability to the municipality.
This, Harris said, made the project the perfect candidate for MEDCO’s new CO grant program, which offers a reimbursement grant of up to $100,000 or 10 percent of construction costs and site improvements needed to receive an official CO from the City of Marshall.
Harris described the program as a safe and conservative investment by the EDC to assist the city in addressing the existence of blighted structures within the targeted area of the program, which encompasses a large portion of Marshall’s downtown.
The goal of the new program, outlined by Harris, is to replace blighted structures with taxable businesses, encourage site improvements to new or expanding businesses, provide targeted investment/rewards in Marshall, and to focus efforts on revitalization, within the EDC’s scope.
Businesses or prospective businesses can apply to participate in the program through the EDC, with a number of requirements to participate.
Businesses must be willing to go through small business counsel, have a currently bankable deal and must and abide by city rules and regulations. Harris also said that MEDCO would prefer owner/operator businesses, but that that is not a requirement of the program.
Additionally, businesses should be located within the program’s target area, with structures in a blighted or rundown state and in need of repair.
Additionally, through the new program, should no CO be issued, likewise, no grant shall be administered. However, upon successful completion of the CO, the grant funding will be released within 30 days if approved by council.
Harris said that for this year the EDC board of directors approved $200,000 of the organization’s money to be earmarked for this new program.
The new brewery project downtown was approved for $100,000 of those funds, to be reimbursed to the company upon completion of all requirements for a certificate of occupancy in Marshall.
“We think this is a good program,” Harris said during the meeting, “We have someone who has a great idea, and something that will certainly bring people downtown.”
He added that along with jobs created by the construction on the building, the business will bring an additional 10 permanent positions to Marshall.
“I just have one question; can you bring more businesses downtown?” Councilmember Vernia Calhoun said.