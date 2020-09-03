As a component of the city’s 2019 Mobilize Marshall plan the city of Marshall unveiled a new, interactive website this week at www.marshalltexas.net.
“In January, one staff member representing every city department met to evaluate multiple companies who specialize in developing new government websites. This group was tasked to find the right company to work with our city,” said City Manager Mark Rohr.
Rohr said that after this meeting took place the city evaluated eight companies with the right credentials, and landed on CivicPlus to begin a new website for the city of Marshall in April.
The goal of the new website is to increase communication between city officials and the community, offering a new way to keep individuals informed on the work that the city government is doing.
Five city staff members participated in a system user training last month, including Director of the Marshall Library Anna Lane, Rachel Chapman Main Street Manager, Nikki Smith City Secretary, Eric Powell Director of Public Works and Communication representative Stormy Nickerson.
After training and changes were made to the website, Rohr said that Jimmie Rambo of the city’s IT Department launched the new website on Tuesday.
“I am grateful to all city staff who participated in this process to bring convenient, simple, transparent solutions and information to Marshall,” Rohr said. “Special mention needs to be made of the leadership and oversight displayed by Stormy Nickerson throughout the process.”
Founded in 1998, CivicPlus has 4,000 government clients, and over 250,000 million citizens engage with their municipal websites daily.
This current technology will enable the city of Marshall to create efficiencies in all areas of local government by delivering the tools needed by employees and residents, which include:
- CivicReady – Mass notification system by text or email for residents to receive emergency events (weather, boil water notices), press releases, and newsletters. See news and announcements for this feature.
- CP Pay – A single payment gateway for your water utility bill.
- CivicService – Residents may report city needs. See RequestTracker for this feature.
- CivicHR – Employment listings for the city of Marshall. See Jobs for this feature.
- CivicClerk – Agendas and minutes for city commission and board meetings. See agendas for this feature.
The city added that because there are thousands of servers updating with the domain’s new DNS information, city residents may face a delay before being able to view the new website, though after Thursday it should be available to everyone.