Longtime city employee, Marshall native, and first female city manager of Marshall Lisa Agnor unfortunately passed away this past week.
A number of city officials and community members were surprised at Agnor’s sudden passing, with her retirement from her position as city manager just two years ago.
“I was shocked to hear the passing of Ms. Agnor. Her last four years, before retirement with the city, I worked with her for the betterment of our city,” said City Commissioner Vernia Calhoun.
Agnor retired in 2019 in order to spend more time with her family including her daughters and grandchildren.
Agnor spent over 15 years working with the city, serving as the city finance director and city secretary until her appointment as the city manager in April 2015.
Christina Anderson said that as City Manager Agnor was extremely supportive of a number of community projects, and always worked for the betterment of the city of Marshall.
“As city manager, she was also very supportive of the All-America City efforts in 2014 and 2015 and was a pleasure to work with. We, as community members, also join her beautiful daughters, Cally and Alex, in being very proud of Lisa for breaking ground to be the first female City Manager of Marshall. She will be greatly missed,” Anderson said.
Agnor grew up in Marshall before moving to get her Bachelor’s in Business Administration from Southern Methodist University. She returned to the city she grew up in after getting an education, and spent her professional career serving the community here.
Agnor also became a Certified Public Accountant, and spent some time working in both the public and private sector, which gave her a unique perspective that helped her serve Marshall, former City Mayor Ed Smith said previously.
Smith described Agnor as someone who knew the internal workings of the city intimately, better than anyone else could.
Agnor was a mother and a grandmother, and leaves behind a number of family members, including her two daughters. A service will be held for her Monday at 11 a.m. at Memorial City Hall Performance Center, located at 110 East Houston Street in Marshall.
“To the family and friends of Ms. Agnor, ‘When the Lord calls our loved ones home; he leaves a gift of memories in exchange’.” Calhoun said. “My condolences to all.”
Anderson described Agnor as an essential part of the growth of the city of Marshall.
“Lisa Agnor was not only a kind and wonderful person, but also, to those of us who have been investors and volunteers in the revitalization efforts of downtown Marshall, dating back more than twenty years,” Anderson said. “Lisa was always very helpful and supportive, as a representative from the City, of the various projects to revitalize downtown. Her door was always open.”