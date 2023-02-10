The Marshall City Council unanimously approved a contract for the city’s first portion of the 2023 street improvement project, concerning street overlay, at Thursday’s meeting.
The item was presented by Public Works Director Eric Powell, and was for a contract with Rayford’s Truck and Tractor for road overlay work in the new year.
Powell explained that the project is out of order from recent years, where the city usually bids for reconstruction of streets before the overlay streets. However, Powell explained that with issues regarding pricing, product availability and more, the public works department determined that moving forward with overlay projects first was best for 2023.
“We are still doing road work, we are still improving streets that need it,” Powell said.
He stated that the city is actually still in the process of completing the list of overlay streets for 2022, with plans to finalize that project before the end of the month. Powell also stated that no streets on the 2023 list would be started before the 2022 overlay list is completed.
11 streets are left from 2022, with all of them ready for the final portion of the project and requiring no additional work other than the final overlay.
Once 2022 streets are completed, the 2023 street list will begin work, according to Powell, with Marshall roads designated with a pavment condition index between 41 and 43 to be addressed for the project this year.
Powell said that overlay work is designated for streets with a solid foundation, while streets with a lower PCI are often in need of reconstruction work as well as overlay work, which would begin in the second part of the project later this year.
“The difference (between overlay roads and reconstruction roads) being the base of that road is solid, and can be built on, versus a lower-ranked road that has no base to go off of,” Powell said.
The reconstruction portion of the project will also consider the replacement of two inch water mains in the city, which would need to be completed before any reconstruction work can begin on a certain road.
“We have the money that was budgeted to us, the streets need improvement and we want to spend that money to improve the streets that we have,” Powell said.
City Manager Terrell Smith also added that the city would talk more in-depth regarding the street improvement project for 2023 when the second portion of the project comes up to bid later this year.