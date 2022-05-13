Marshall city council members unanimously approved efforts towards two separate public works projects, including work to be done at Airport Park, as well as grant funding for a new generator at their Thursday meeting.
Public Works Director Eric Powell discussed the items, which included the approval of hiring both a grant administrator, as well as an engineering services company, to assist the city in applying for a grant from the Texas Hazard Mitigation funds.
Powell explained that the project was a federal grant application and required the assistance of someone versed in the process to assist the city in completing the application by its deadline in July 2022.
The application would be for funds for a new backu-p generator at the waste water treatment plant, due to the fact that the current generator used by the city cannot keep the entire plant functional in case of a power outage.
“This is a big problem for a waste water treatment plant that needs to be operating 24/7 in any type of weather,” Powell said.
The engineering services business will be tasked with designing the new generator and how it will operate within the plant, as well as coming up with estimated project costs and other information required by the city to apply for the Texas Hazard mitigation funding.
Powell said that the timing on the grant application is crucial, due to the city having a limited number of months to participate in the program, which offers a 90/10 grant fund match, rather than the usual 50/50 federal grant fund match, which he said can save the taxpayers a lot of money on the project.
Both requests were unanimously approved, with KSA Engineering of Tyler named as the engineering services company to work on the project.
Additionally, councilmembers approved a bid for the reconstruction of two parking lots in Airport Park, which are connected to the park’s baseball and softball fields.
This project has been a passion project for a number of councilmembers, including Councilmembers Micah Fenton, Amanda Abraham and Jennifer Truelove, who have pushed to have work done by the city on the park since they first took office.
Rayford’s Truck and Tractor of Marshall was approved for the bid at $138,200 during the meeting, with plans for construction to begin on the parking lots at the end of May.
The project is estimated to last 60 days total, though Powell said that the construction will not affect families use of the baseball or softball fields at that time.