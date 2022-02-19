The City of Marshall officially posted a job opening Wednesday for the position of Main Street Coordinator, months after conflict erupted over the firing of former manager Veronique Ramirez.
Ramirez was terminated from her position on Nov. 30, 2021 by former City Manager Mark Rohr.
Ramirez and her lawyer subsequently filed for wrongful termination, which would have led to a meeting between Ramirez, her lawyer and a city department head to consider the case.
No update has been offered by Ramirez, her lawyer or city staff at this time regarding whether or not that meeting has taken place. City staff said that Willard would be out of town through early next week and that other staff members were unable to offer information on the topic.
The job posting states that the position of coordinate would pay $2,928 a month, and will serve under the Community and Economic Development Department.
The job description also explicitly stated that the coordinator will be responsible for the management of the annual Wonderland of Lights festival, a point of contention with the firing of the last Main Street Manager.