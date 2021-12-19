The Marshall Music Club helped guests get into the Christmas spirit on Friday evening during their free "Marshall Sings Christmas Carols," event at Memorial City Hall Performance Center.
The Marshall Music Club serenaded the public and even invited them to join in Friday at the Christmas caroling event at Memorial City Hall Performance Center during downtown Marshall's Wonderland of Lights.
The free come and go concert brought viewers of all ages on Friday, including children who climbed on stage to sing classic carols like, "Frosty the Snowman," "Jingle Bells," and more.
This was the second year the group hosted the event, with the first being held in 2019.
Marshall Music Club members Brenda Ford and Anne Leslie Tijerina led the show in song as member Melinda Boyd accompanied the duo on the piano.
The event was originally founded by former club president Glenda Clay in 2019, when the organization hosted the event in the historic Harrison County Courthouse in downtown Marshall.
“If it wasn’t for Glenn Barnhart at Memorial City Hall allowing us the night to use the space, we would not have been able to afford to put it on at Memorial City Hall,” Crosby said, “I think it really suits the Christmas spirit.”