Members of the Marshall Music Club celebrated a new year this past weekend, officially inducting Anne Tijerina as the club’s newest president.
The group met together at the Wisteria Bed and Breakfast, where club members were treated to tea and brunch before their official meeting.
Outgoing President Brenda Ford said that the organization holds a huge place in her heart, having served both with the local Marshall chapter as well as the larger Texas state Music Club.
“It has been a lot of my time that I have dedicated to the club, and it has brought me so much joy to do this work,” Ford said. “As president it has been a challenge, but you all have helped me bring everything down to where it was manageable.”
Tijerina officially took over the local organization, hoping to bring the organization out into the community more throughout the upcoming year.
She said that her goal as president would be to promote the love of music, and the benefits of music, dance and much more to the citizens of Marshall.
“We have so much talent here, and so much that we can offer to the community here,” she said, “I want to bridge the gap between the community and the music club.”
Ford said that the organization was in good hands with Tijerina, and that she brings a new life and enthusiasm to the organization.
“I am just so honored, and I accept this presidency in the honor of all of the women who came before me and helped me on this journey,” Tijerina said.
The group celebrated the new induction during the end of National Music Week, with the National Federation of Music Club’s theme for the year “reaching people with music where they are.”
The National Federation of American Music Club’s was begun in 1898, and still stands as the largest nonprofit in the United States to support American music, performance and music education. The Marshall Music Club is an affiliate group for the organization, with many local members including Ford serving with the national organization.
The group added that anyone interested in joining the organization is welcome to contact the club at (903) 263-9294 for more information. Annual dues to participate in the organization are $32.