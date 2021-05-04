The Marshall Music Club announced that once again they will host a Young Artists Concert. This concert has been an annual event held as a centerpiece of National Music Week, sponsored by the American Federation of Music Clubs.
The group took the event online in 2020, keeping the tradition alive but in a very scaled back, with virtual performances on Facebook. This year the theme is “Music…Is a Storyteller”.
“Certainly, the showcasing of some of our talented area music teachers and their students tell a story of keeping music alive,” said Narcy Crosby, a member of the group.
This year the concert will be held in the Worship Center of First Baptist Church at 405 West Austin Street on Friday, May 7 at 6:30 p.m. Concert goers should enter from the Grove Street entrance. A reception will be held in the Reception Hall following the program.
Scheduled to perform are students of Melinda Boyd, Rebecca Salmi, Elena Sleazina and other area teachers. Student performances will show a wide variety of talents ranging from piano to acoustic guitar to bass guitar and vocals.
The event is open to the community and free to attend.