The Marshall Music Club is planning to serenade the public at its Marshall Sings Carols event, scheduled today at Memorial City Hall from 6 to 8 p.m.
The event is free to attend and open to the public, with group member Narcie Crosby stating that all are welcome to come and join in the festivities, whether they stay for the whole two hours, or come and go as they like.
“We are going to be singing all Christmas music, and we are trying to cycle through all of the classic songs so that we make sure to get everyone’s favorite,” Crosby said.
This is the second year the group has hosted the event, with the first being held in 2019. Crosby said that the group had to put the event on hold last year due to COVID-19, but hoped to grow the event to an annual celebration.
Marshall Music Club members Brenda Ford and Anne Leslie Tijerina will lead the show in song as member Melinda Boyd accompanies the duo on the piano. Other performances from friends of the organization may also be take place during the show.
“We want the public to come out and join us, to sing along or to just sit and enjoy the music,” Crosby said.
The event was originally founded by former club president Glenda Clay in 2019, when the organization hosted the event in the historic Harrison County Courthouse in downtown Marshall.
This year though, Crosby said that the use of Memorial City Hall was donated to the organization, allowing them to hold the event free of charge to the public.
“If it wasn’t for Glenn Barnhart at Memorial City Hall allowing us the night to use the space, we would not have been able to afford to put it on at Memorial City Hall,” Crosby said, “I think it really suits the Christmas spirit.”
Crosby encouraged community members to come out to Memorial City Hall, to enjoy new facilities there and to listen to some classic Christmas music.
“We are very excited,” she said.