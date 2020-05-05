In celebration of National Music Week, The Marshall Music Club will host a Virtual Young Artists concert Thursday, May 7, 5:30 p.m. on Facebook live.
The club is over 100 years old and is affiliated with the Texas Federation of Music and the National Federation of Music. The sole purpose of these organizations is to cultivate and promote a love for music and the arts.
The club offers scholarships and opportunities of support. Additionally, it contributes to local colleges, Opera in the Ozarks, Marshall Symphony Orchestra, Michelson Museum of Art, and the Marshall Regional Arts Council.
Thursday’s performers from the studio of Melinda Boyd are Kaylee Moore, Randy Moore, Keaton Bradbury, and Abigayle Whatley. Performers from the studio of Rebecca Salmi are Quinn Campbell, Zach Rouse, Naomi Bach, and Elise Bach.
Watch the performances at