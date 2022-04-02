Marshall city councilmembers officially named Terrell Smith as Marshall’s new city manager at a special meeting Thursday.
“I am excited,” Smith said, “I am excited to grow with the city and the local organizations. There is a lot of positive growth and energy here, and I just want to help that continue to develop.”
Smith was chosen from a list of six finalists selected by Marshall City Council as potential candidates for the position, all of whom met with Marshall city officials and community members throughout the week.
“All six of them are excellent candidates, we couldn’t have made a bad choice,” Mayor Amy Ware said.
All candidates were present in Marshall this week for a meet and greet with the Marshall public held at Memorial City Hall on Monday.
Candidates included Benjamin Limmer, Charles Fenner, Dana L. Schoening, Matthew Harline, Melissa Vossmer along with Smith.
“This week has been an eye opening and amazing experience, and I wanted to express to each of you how proud I am of the council,” Councilmember Jennifer Truelove said, “There has been a lot of work in this process, and at the end of the day I truly believe 100 percent that everyone on this council has Marshall, the betterment of Marshall, in their hearts.”
Smith previously served as the assistant to the city manager in Sugarland for over six years, and has a master’s in public administration from the University of North Texas.
He explained that he has a background in special projects management, operations and strategic planning, leading a number of public works projects in Sugarland throughout his tenure there.
“The community has been very welcoming, I tend to ask a lot of questions and every was so inviting,” Smith said, “I am really looking forward to working with everyone in the future.”
Thursday’s appointment marked the last meeting for Marshall’s Interim City Manager David Willard, who has served in the position for the last three months, assisting council in the hiring process along with managing traditional city manager responsibilities.
“Thank you for the opportunity to come and serve with you,” Willard said, “I am excited about the appointment of Mr. Smith and think he will be a great city manager.”