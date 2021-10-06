A Harrison County grand jury has indicted Marshall resident and former NFL player Kendrick Ladell Starling for the offense of continuous sexual abuse of a child.
According to the indictment, the alleged victim is younger than age 14. Starling, 41, was arrested back in February for the crime after turning himself into the Marshall Police Department. His bond was set at $100,000 at the time.
According to the indictment, Starling allegedly committed two or more acts of sexual abuse against the child victim on or about June 1, 2017 through Dec. 29, 2020, during a period that was 30 or more days in duration.
Starling graduated from Marshall High School in 1999 and subsequently played college football at San Jose State. After college, Starling went on to play professionally as a wide receiver. According to the American Football Database, he was drafted in 2004 as a free agent to the Houston Texans and then played for both the Seattle Seahawks and the New Orleans Saints practice squads in 2005. He last played for the Rhein Fire NFL Europe team in 2006.
Escape Indictment
The grand jury also indicated an inmate who walked away from his work assignment Sept. 24. The defendant, Roy Lee Vaughn Jr., 33, of Marshall, was indicted for the offense of escape while arrested. Vaughn was additionally indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a June 20 incident.
According to the aggravated assault with a deadly weapon indictment, Vaughn allegedly caused bodily injury to a woman by stabbing her in the arm.
According to the escape indictment, Vaughn escaped the custody of a jailer with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office while in custody of the jail for the prior aggravated assault with a deadly weapon offense.
The day of the escape, the sheriff’s office reported that Vaughn had run away from an assignment in the main jail at approximately 6:15 a.m., Friday, Sept. 24.
“While he was being escorted to the trash dumpster, he fled from the area where the trash containers are washed,” Lt. Jay Webb said at the time.
Vaughn left on foot and ran eastbound on Bowie Street. He was captured by deputies the next day, following an extensive search throughout the city and county. Officials said Vaughn was recaptured about 1:30 p.m. that Saturday with the aid of the sheriff’s office’s K-9 deputies. He was found at an address on East End Boulevard.
Others indicted for the September term were:
David Lee George, 54, of Marshall, driving while intoxicated
- third or more offense;
- James Edward Owens, 50, of DeBerry, driving while intoxicated third or more offense;
- James Lewis Knox, 36, of Marshall, driving while intoxicated third or more offense;
- James Ray Grace, 44, of Longview, possession of a controlled substance;
- Christopher Michael King, 31, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Terrence Devonte Foster, 28, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Jennifer Hackler Beard, 37, of Balch Spring, possession of a controlled substance;
- Whitney Paige Yowell, 37, of Tom Bean, possession of a controlled substance;
- Shawn Conley Gunn, 19, of Longview, possession of a controlled substance;
- Antonio Chamont Irving, 42, of Karnack, possession of a controlled substance;
- Karl Thomas Backer, 57, of Keithville, Louisiana, possession of a controlled substance;
- Johnathon William Elkins, 39, of Harleton, possession of a controlled substance;
- Elvie Tremelle Haynes III, 44, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Timothy Earl Perry Sr., 50, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Kenneth Ray Woolf, 29, of Gilmer, possession of a controlled substance;
- Kenneth Allan Cole, 38, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- David Randle Cole Jr., 35, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Kelly Edwin Key, 50, of Longview, possession of a controlled substance;
- Alonzo Smith Jr., 32, of Houston, possession of a controlled substance;
- Crystal Dawn Parker, 37, of Gladewater, possession of a controlled substance;
- Juan Tyrelle Neugent-Lowery Sr., 37, of Dallas, possession of a controlled substance;
- Christian James Biggs, 21, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- John Stephens, 62, of Waskom, possession of a controlled substance;
- Melissa Lynn Kelley, 42, of Hallsville, possession of a controlled substance;
- Eddie Bernard Stephens, 40, of Waskom, possession of a controlled substance;
- Gill Harper, 66, of Dallas, possession of a controlled substance;
- Stephanie Anne Turley, 43, of Bossier City, possession of a controlled substance;
- Bryce Carrell Gibson, 31, of Marshall, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance;
- John J. Ashcraft, 43, of Slidell, Louisiana, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance;
- Angela Jean Schwab-Lopez, 48, of Terrell, possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle;
- Daniel Bryan Willett, 52, of Columbia, Tennessee, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle;
- Jennifer Michelle Patterson, 45, of Paris, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle;
- Stacey Elaine Tinsley, 33, of Longview, theft of property more than or equal to $2,500, but less than $30,000;
- Edwin Steven Azpeitia, 19, of Marshall, engaged in organized criminal activity;
- Joseph Daniel Weimert, 33, of Marshall, unlawful restraint exposure to severe bodily injury, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
Jeremiah Johnson, 24, of Marshall, deadly conduct/discharging firearm, endangering a child by criminal negligence.