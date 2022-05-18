The California physician who heroically tackled a gunman and attempted to disarm him during a mass shooting at a church on Sunday in California has been identified as former Marshall resident and 1987 Marshall High School graduate Dr. John Cheng.
Local residents and classmates who were close friends with Cheng described him as a decorated martial artist who loved the Lord and had so much of a huge heart that he would lay down his life for his friends. In fact, he had such a heart of gold that it was no surprise that Cheng leaped into action to save others.
“When I first heard about the shooting and that he was a victim, I knew immediately before I even read the rest of the details or even heard the details what had happened,” said Sam Hammontree, Cheng’s longtime friend and high school classmate.
“I knew beyond a shadow of a doubt that he went after the gunman, which he did; and I know that he saved so many lives in the process,” said Hammontree.
Marshall resident James Runnels, Cheng’s fraternity brother and longtime Baylor University college buddy, echoed Hammontree’s sentiments.
“He was such a servant, and he was such a guy willing to do whatever for his friend,” said Runnels. “Basically, he laid down his life for his friends. He was just a solid, Christian doctor. And on our fraternity Facebook page, alumni, many of the guys said it didn’t surprise them at all that he gave his life protecting others. That’s just the kind of person he was. He always put others himself, and lived his life like Jesus did — sacrificing for others.”
Cheng, who lived in Laguna Niguel, California as a family practice and sports medicine physician, died in the deadly attack that left five others wounded during a lunch held by Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church, which worships at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods. He was 52 years old.
In a press conference Monday, Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes hailed Cheng as a hero, saying without the actions of Cheng, there is no doubt the shooting could’ve been more fatal.
“Dr. Cheng is a hero in this incident,” Sheriff Barnes said at Monday’s press conference.
“Based on statements from the witnesses and (corroborated) by other means, it is known that Dr. Cheng charged the individual, the suspect, attempted to disarm him, which allowed other parishioners to then intercede, taking the suspect into custody,” said Barnes. “Without the actions of Dr. Cheng, it is no doubt that there would be numerous additional victims in this crime. Unfortunately, after Dr. Cheng tackled the suspect, he was hit by gunshots and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.”
The news of his death not only rocked the world, but has left the community of Marshall heartbroken as the town mourns the passing of Cheng, the son of former Marshall obstetrician the late Dr. Juinn Cheng and Ling Cheng.
“I’ve literally been crying; I’m devastated,” shared Heidy McWhorter, who attended both high school and college with Cheng and now lives in Florida.
Remembering a Friend
Noting their strong bond, McWhorter described Cheng as her best guy friend, whom she shared many highlights in life with. McWhorter was a year under Cheng in high school, but the two developed a friendship, particularly in high school chemistry class, that has stood the test of time.
“John and I were ‘dearest friends,’ as we called each other; and, I am grateful and honored to have had such a meaningful friendship with this man of tenacity, strength and Godly character who always was a teacher and encourager and challenger in all he did for people,” McWhorter said.
She’ll never forget being able to take her friend, a Star Wars fan, to get a glimpse of Star Wars Land at the grand opening in Disneyland before the global COVID-19 pandemic. McWhorter was a leader at Disney Strategic Alliance Partnerships at the time.
“We were able to just be kids together for a little while and have a sweet time,” she recalled.
“He was just one of the best men I know. It’s just devastating,” said McWhorter.
“I haven’t had this kind of a loss in a long, long time,” she said, overcome with emotion. He’s a very dear friend.”
McWhorter mostly admired Cheng’s love for the Lord, which she said he exhibited faithfully in his life. In fact his faith was so strong that McWhorter and other loved ones were stunned to see a quote in the New York Times state otherwise.
“The article written by the NYT got it wrong, portrayed John incorrectly saying he wasn’t a religious man,” said McWhorter. “That couldn’t be farther from the truth.”
“He really had a heart for the Lord in a way that not any other man that I ever met did, and from a young age,” said McWhorter. “He was a true walking testimony.”
“The nuggets of wisdom that that man had from a very young age when we were in high school to when he died, I can see God took him through the full circle of a journey with him, and used his life to impact so many lives,” said McWhorter.
As a doctor, McWhorter said Cheng truly cared about his patients.
“When he moved to LA in Laguna and he started his practice and all, he was just very successful because he cared about his patients. I remember him telling me he spent time with his patients,” she said. “They weren’t a number.”
Jamie Bates Noell, who also graduated a year under Cheng, also recalled his strong faith.
“I feel like he was a pretty atypical high school student and he just lived his life with a testimony to his faith,” said Noell. “There’s not many high school students that make that choice as bold; and his was done from such a place of kindness. It wasn’t judgmental or anything like that. It was just a very kind (position).”
Cheng’s best friend, high school classmate and Tai Chi business partner Brandon Jones, concurred.
“The main thing that John would want people to know is that he was a Christian man; he never wavered in his faith,” said Jones, who has been best friends with Cheng since elementary school.
“Until the moment he died, he was doing what God put him on here to do, which was help people,” said Jones.
A Master Sifu
Jones, who is not only Cheng’s best friend but also owner of Tyler Kung Fu & Fitness, said he met Cheng at age 9. The two were both in Ms. Wyatt’s homeroom at David Crockett Elementary School and both grew up in the Country Club addition of town.
“We grew up as brothers,” Jones said, getting choked up, sharing how he even accompanied John on his first date with his wife. “We were with each other for our whole lives.”
One of the main interests they shared together was their love for kung fu. They both became skilled in the martial arts through local teacher and now Wiley College professor Raymond Fogg, of United States Kungfu Exchange.
“Raymond Fogg is our kung fu instructor and has been since we were 10 years old,” said Jones. “We’ve been with him ever since. And we trained in our houses together and John had the opportunity more so than me to go all over the way with Sifu Fogg,” Jones said, noting Sifu means kung fu teacher in Chinese.
“He went all over the world with John and watched him become a champion,” said Jones.
Jones said he and Cheng were so inseparable that they even kept in touch through college.
Jones said he had just spoken to Cheng last week as they were planning to see each other next month at their annual Kung Fu training.
Fogg, Cheng’s instructor since childhood, said he too had just talked to Cheng and was looking forward to Cheng making it down to Marshall for Fogg’s upcoming kung fu event at Carver Community Center.
“I talked to him just the other day,” said an emotional Fogg. “He comes to my event every year. He said I already got my plane ticket. He was all excited. He comes every year at least to that event, and sometimes two to three times a year to still learn from me.”
Fogg said he and Cheng’s family were great friends too.
“His father was a doctor here for a long time. He delivered my son for me actually. He did that for me since I did so much for his son,” said Fogg.
The professor and kung fu instructor said he’s just saddened by the losses that the Cheng family has endured with the passing of Cheng’s father and now Cheng.
“His father just passed. And then his mama had to watch him [her son] get shot. It’s just horrible,” said Fogg. “I’ve been in a daze ever since I found out. It’s still so surreal to me.”
Like many others, Fogg said what mostly impressed him about Cheng was his fervent belief in Christ.
“Just coming from a child, we’d have these discussions and he’d be telling me about his faith and when different things happened in life,” said Fogg. “And I learned a lot about faith from him because he was so adamant about his faith all his life. In that, I was the student and he taught me so much and I am indebted to him for that.
“That really stood out to me because you don’t see young people grow up and be that strong and adamant about it and don’t want to violate anything when it came to his religion,” said Fogg. “He was just a good kid his whole life.”
Connecting with Friends
Both Hammontree and Runnels said they were happy to have had the opportunity to visit with Cheng during his trip to Marshall in 2018. The three all met at Joe Pine’s Coffee Shop to catch up with a cup of coffee after finding out that Cheng was a mutual great friend.
“Three years ago, it was Jan. 4, 2018, he happened to be in town back from California, and he called up me and James and wanted to meet us at Joe Pines Coffee Shop and so we did that,” said Hammontree. “The last time I spent time with him.”
Remembering their longtime friendship, Hammontree recalled Cheng being one of the first friends he met upon moving to Marshall his freshman year in 1983. As high school classmates, the two participated in many of the same clubs together, attended the same classes and often double dated. As adults, the two stayed connected through Facebook. Hammontree was always proud to call him a friend.
“He had a contagious personality … you just want to be around him,” said Hammontree, reminiscing on Chen’s bubbly spirit.
“I can honestly say that with John… you just never saw a frown. He was always smiling, always willing to help. He had a very contagious spirit about him, and it came from his faith in Christ,” said Hammontree. “It’s no doubt. We had lots of conversations about that. He’s just one of the good ones.”
“He loved people and he cared for people and put others above himself,” Runnels continued. “He was just always upbeat and positive. You hear about these tragedies that happen, but most of the time you don’t know anybody involved, so it really hit close to home when it’s somebody you know well. He died a hero. He gave his life protecting the members of that congregation.”
Chris Cheng thanked the Marshall community for keeping his family in their prayers during this time of bereavement.
“Marshall has always been home and grateful for our time there, friends and family in Marshall,” said Chris. “Although we moved to Laguna, California, Marshall is still our home and we appreciate the prayers and care we receive from the Marshall community.”
Jones and McWhorter both asked for prayers for Cheng’s family.
“John’s loving wife Elise and darling intelligent teenagers Ashley and Austin and John’s mother, brother Chris Cheng all lived within minutes of each other in Laguna and they are in need of our prayers and love,” said McWhorter. “His mother and father live in a community in Laguna Woods which is highly populated by Taiwanese families. John’s mother just buried John’s father a few months ago and now to have to bury her son is very trying.
McWhorter said John told her the reason he moved from Texas to California was to be “a light” there.
“He was indeed that light to the very end,” she said, “… to professional athletes as their official doctor, his community, his medical practice patients, his martial arts academy clients, his church family and friends. John was a rock star making Christ more famous one person at a time with every genuine loving caring and kind interaction he had with each person God brought in his path.”
Fogg said he’s always considered both Cheng and Jones like sons to him, so to lose Cheng is painful. Fogg said they were so close that he moved back to Marshall in the 80s just to help Cheng and Jones realize their dreams as kung fu instructors.
“I left Marshall, but I told Brandon and John I would come back to Marshall and finish teaching and make sure that they are both Sifus. And of course I did,” said Fogg. “That’s probably the only reason why I am here in Marshall today.”
Fogg said he was glad to be able to see Cheng on a video conference that he along with Jones and other kung fu instructors had a couple of weeks ago.
“It’s just wonderful, a joy, anytime I heard from him,” said Fogg. “He’s one of those students, I don’t care where he is, what’s going on, he’d call me.”
Fogg said the times he did relocate from Marshall – whether DC or Florida -Cheng made it a point to come and visit him and train.
“Wherever I went, he wasn’t letting me out of his sight,” Fogg chuckled.
Hammontree said that’s just the kind of person he was — a great guy.
“He was so focused on three things — his faith and church, his studies and martial arts,” said Hammontree, sharing he was so good at his martial arts craft that his nickname was Bruce Lee. “That was his thing.”
He was also studious, ranking in the top two percent of the class.
Runnels said he knew in college that Cheng was destined for greatness.
“When he said he was pre-med at Baylor, I knew he was going to be a success one day because he was just a kind, intelligent, thoughtful person, and I knew that he was going to do well in his profession because he had what it takes to be a doctor,” said Runnels.
Other Remembrances
Dexter Evans, a 1987 MHS classmate, current living in Dallas, also recalled how simply genuine Cheng was.
“He was solid, forthright,” said Evans. “He was one of those students; he had it figured out. What John was doing now is what we felt he would become because he had it figured out.
“John was a good brother,” said Evans.
Evans noted he had the honor of speaking with Cheng about five years ago while preparing for their class reunion.
“I spoke to him before our last class reunion and he told me he wouldn’t be able to make it, but he invited me out to California to come see him,” said Evans. “John was a good guy; just genuine.”
Evans recalled the first time their peers saw how gifted Cheng was in martial arts. It was at a school talent show and Cheng had choreographed a dance and kung fu movements to the music of Van Halen’s “Might as Well Jump.”
“Everybody got a chance to see a different part of John. It was something very cool,” Evans recalled.
The choreography showed Cheng in a different light as an emerging young leader. Evans said Cheng’s radiant smile was unforgettable, too.
“If John Cheng had bad days I sure didn’t see it because John wore a smile; he wore a badge of honor to represent his family,” said Evans. “John was just on a different level. He was about the human movement, he was about helping people and he was about finding better ways for a better quality of life,” said Evans. “
“John happened to be one of those people who lived his life full from the first day that we’ve known him to this period in his life,” said Evans. “He was still that type of young man, pushing himself to different limits, helping people in different ways, allowing his education and medical background to help facilitate, create more relationships, building his community. And here he was at an event that was for his mom and being in a place where he saw a situation where he took action.”
Evans said he, too, was torn by the death of Cheng, but it lessened the heartache because of his epic action to save others.
“I was very proud to see on the news them acknowledging the person that helped apprehend be identified and be acknowledged as a hero,” said Evans. “When you meet people like a John Cheng, it really reinforces what you knew you already felt. This kid was this way back in high school, never changed...still humble, still loving, still kind…”
Fogg, kung fu instructor said he’s not surprised either that Cheng would respond with such bravery in efforts to protect others.
“I know that that’s the type of person he is. As a matter of fact, we try to teach all of our students that type of thing to help those that are in trouble,” said Fog. “He’s one of my very top students. He’s that type of person; he won’t hesitate to help, to save a life. I’m glad that he did that, but I’m so sad that it happened that way and he ended up getting shot and killed.
“It hurts my heart,” said Fogg.
Prayers
Jones said his heart goes out to Cheng’s family, including his mother, brother Chris Cheng, also a Marshall High School graduate, Cheng’s wife and their daughter and son.
“I talked to John’s brother; I talked to his son. John’s son called me and that was very hard,” Jones shared. “He’s graduating from high school now.”
“He has a son and a daughter; and they’re just devastated,” said Jones. “Austin said his daddy was a hero and he was.”
When speaking to his brother Chris Cheng about the tragedy, McWhorter said Chris believes God had a reason for John to be at church that day, as John was the youngest in the church, most likely; and as an accomplished martial artist, physically trained to “head toward the danger” and protect.
‘Why do we believe that? The timing. John taking his mom back to her local church after months away. John became the youngest man in that church that day, likely as the retirees were 65+ and (probably) tough to have protected themselves physically. John was trained as an accomplished martial arts professional to, as his brother Chris, said, “head toward the danger’ and protect.”
Chris Cheng shared with her that their mother was still mourning the recent passing of their father, her spouse of more than 50 years. Their parents lived in Laguna Woods, a retirement community highly populated with Taiwanese families. It had just been a few months since Cheng’s father passed away; thus, his mother hadn’t been to her local Taiwanese church since. Because there was a visiting Taiwanese pastor she wanted to see Sunday, she decided to go for the first time back to their home church since their dad passed away.
According to Chris, his brother John offered to take their mother to the church.
“They were finishing up lunch and John’s mother was taking pictures with the Taiwanese visiting pastor and then John was finishing up lunch and throwing his lunch away and then he probably heard the shots,” McWhorter said her brother shared.
As a highly accomplished martial arts professional, that’s when he sprang into action.
Due to a homicide investigation, Cheng’s memorial/funeral/life celebration has been delayed, said McWhorter.