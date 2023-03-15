When reflecting on the profound impact of women in observation of Women’s History Month, one can look no further than Marshall native, national gem and Fort Worth treasure Opal Lee — affectionately revered as “The Grandmother of Juneteenth.”
“I’m everybody’s grandma, and you know you listen to your grandma,” Lee recently teased. “And when she told you things that were true and things that happened, you listened.”
The retired educator, counselor and activist is set to be at her alma mater, Wiley College, this Saturday to help commemorate the institution’s sesquicentennial celebration.
Born and reared in Marshall, the 1952 Wiley College alumna led the charge in championing efforts to make Juneteenth nationally recognized as a federal holiday. Her dream became reality in June 2021 as President Joe Biden signed the long anticipated bill into law, with Lee standing right by his side.
The News Messenger recently sat down with Ms. Lee, for a one-on-one interview in the comfort of her Fort Worth home to share the story of her monumental journey — one which began as a child born Oct. 7, 1926 in Marshall.
Humble Beginnings
“I was raised in Marshall, Texas. When I was a little one, my mom wanted me to go to the kindergarten. I was too young, but she kept worrying the teacher until she let me go,” Lee fondly recalled.
She attended New Town school. And although her mischievous antics gave the teacher the blues at times, things suddenly changed when Lee saved the school’s Christmas play.
“It was around Christmastime and all the mischief I was getting into, I knew all the children’s parts for Christmas,” said Lee. “They were dropping out like flies with the flu and pneumonia and this that and the other, but the Christmas play went on because I knew their parts. After that, I could do no wrong.”
Another fond memory that comes to her mind is the time she was determined to go to school despite ice and snow. Lee was 6 or 7, she said.
“I insisted on going to school,” shared Lee. “I had a hissy-fit to go to school and instead of my mom whipping my butt, she dressed me and put me out there and said: ‘Go.’ I slipped and slid all the way up to that school for the principal to turn me around because the school was closed.”
But, “I always loved school,” she shared. “I loved those books she always read to us when we were little. I tell you, books were my life.”
Lee lived on University Avenue, between the former New Town School and Wiley College. While her childhood home no longer stands, it was a meaningful one to Lee’s family as it was the home of her mother’s dream and one that her father personally had built for his bride in exchange for her hand in marriage.
Lee enjoys sharing her parents’ love story and how their beginnings in Marshall came to be. It all started with her mother’s desire to move from Lee’s grandparents’ home in Texarkana to join her brother in Marshall, who had left to attend Bishop College.
“My Uncle Z, named after (my grandpa), asked his dad if he could go to Marshall to Bishop College, and his dad said yes,” Lee recalled. “Well, that brother and my mother were real close, so she asked my grandfather if she could go where Z was going to school, and my grandpa said no. She asked and she asked and she asked, and he said no.”
Lee’s grandfather finally conceded when her mother threatened to marry “the neighborhood dufus,” she chuckled.
“Needless to say, my grandpa let her go,” said Lee. “That’s where she met my dad. She got sick at school, and so my grandparents went up in the wagon and took her home. And my dad followed them and asked my grandpa if he could marry her. Well, she drew this picture of a home that she wanted. She had seen it at Tuskegee when she went for a 4-H Club outing. She told my dad she wouldn’t marry him until he built that house. She didn’t hear from him for two years. He came back and told her he had built that house.”
Journey to Fort Worth
The family’s time in Marshall was short-lived as Lee moved from Marshall to Fort Worth by age 10 due to the Great Depression. Her father had left Marshall to find work. She along with her mother and two siblings eventually joined him.
“My parents got back together and they (later) bought a house on Annie Street and we moved there,” she said.
Lee said the home, which her mother had decorated so nicely, was ironically set fire by fire by an angry mob of white supremacists on the Juneteenth holiday in 1939. She was around age 12.
“My mom had it fixed up so nice, but on the 19th of June, the paper said the people began to gather, 500 of them, and the police were there, and said that they couldn’t control the mob,” she shared. “Our parents sent us to friends several blocks away, and they left under the cover of darkness. Those people tore that place asunder. They [chunked] the furniture out and burned it; they did despicable things. Well, our parents worked really hard and bought another house. And it was this house that I went to I.M. Terrell [high school]. I finished at [age] 16.”
Lee’s mother planned to send her back to Marshall to attend Wiley, as she would’ve been the first grandchild in the family to pursue a college degree. But Lee got married.
“Oh, she was so disappointed. She wouldn’t even go to the wedding at our church, Baker Chapel,” said Lee. “And it took me four years and four babies to realize I was going to have to raise my husband, too. So, I cut my losses, went home to my mom and had nerve enough to say I’m ready to go to college now.”
Lee said she worked hard to return to Marshall to earn her degree while her mother graciously kept her children.
“I worked like a Trojan to get the money to go to college. I spent it. I bought the children a television so she wouldn’t have to run all over the neighborhood looking for them. And I went to Wiley without a dime,” Lee recalled.
She majored in education and English while working at the college’s bookstore. It took her three and a half years to finish, and her mother and children came to her graduation.
Lee then returned to Fort Worth, where she worked as an educator while juggling a second job. She later received her master’s degree in guidance and counseling from North Texas State University.
Lee credits her grandparents for the fortitude she has to keep pushing through.
“Whatever the two of them made up their minds to do, it got done,” she said of her grandparents. They moved from Louisiana to Arkansas in two covered wagons, raised 19 children, acquired their own land and would often feed, clothe and give those in need a place to stay.
“They didn’t let anything stop them. And when my mom married and moved to Marshall, Texas, he sent somebody up there to her and said look after them until they can get on their feet,” she reminisced. “So, it’s sort of in our DNA. We absolutely have to help. We can’t do otherwise.”
And although quite accomplished in life as an educator, counselor and owner of Opal Farms, which feeds hundreds of families, the activist believes that there’s always work to continue to do, which is what led her to her movement in making Juneteenth a federal holiday.
“What happened was when I was about 89, I began to think, you know, I had attended colleges and universities, I had four grown children, I’d been instrumental in the food bank and a farm,” Lee said. “I’m 89 and I think, it ought to be something else I’m supposed to do; and then that’s when I thought about Juneteenth being a national holiday.”
The Juneteenth Movement
The celebration of Juneteenth has always been close to her heart, starting as a child growing up in Marshall.
“In Marshall, on Juneteenth, we’d go to the county fairground. Oh, it would be full of music and food, there would be ballgames and food, and speeches and food, and food and food and food,” she grinned. “But when I came to Fort Worth, people just sort of celebrated in their backyards with their family and their friends.”
In Fort Worth, she teamed up with Lenora Rolla, who established the Tarrant County Black Historical Genealogical Society, and organized Juneteenth celebrations at Sycamore Park.
“Oh, did we have fun. From the historical society, we took exhibits to the park,” Lee reminisced. “We knew the park closed at 10 o’clock. And all they did was to pull a plug, the lights went out, we knew to go home. But this particular time when they pulled that plug out, I got on a flatbed truck, put it in and we partied.”
Lee said the movement to make the observance a national holiday had already begun with the late Rev. Ronald V. Myers Sr., who founded the original National Juneteenth Observance Foundation.
“Mind you, Dr. Ronald Myers had been instrumental in having Juneteenth celebrations in 43 states. And I think some of ‘Doc’ rubbed off on me,” she chuckled. “He passed on, but I was determined to have Juneteenth a national holiday; and so, I guess I took up the mantle.”
“And I tell people, anybody’s grandma would’ve done it, you know,” she said.
Lee, a great-great-grandmother, decided in 2016 that she’d personally trek from Fort Worth to Washington, D.C. to bring attention to the mission. With the support of her church and family, she assembled a team to assist with her walking campaign and launched a change.org petition, soliciting support in her desire to see the national recognition of a day to celebrate “Freedom for All.”
In her petition, Lee shared that she believed Juneteenth could be a unifier because it recognizes the fact that slaves didn’t free themselves but had help from Quakers along the Underground Railroad, abolitionists — both Black and white like Frederick Douglass and William Lloyd Garrison — soldiers and many others who gave their lives for the freedom of the enslaved.
The holiday, June 19, marks the day in 1865 when slaves in Texas finally learned that the Civil War had ended and slavery had been abolished. The news, which was delivered in Galveston by Union soldiers, came two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, which was issued in 1862 and became official Jan. 1, 1863.
“And so, we got some people together at my church, they gave me this send off. I decided if I walked from Fort Worth 1,400 miles to Washington, D.C., somebody would take notice when I said Juneteenth means freedom for everybody — not just people in Texas — not just Black people, but freedom is for everybody,” said Lee. “So, what I did was to walk two-and-a-half miles to symbolize that in Texas 250,000 enslaved people didn’t know they were free.”
“They spread out; the troops did, to tell people that the enslaved people were free. When they came in from where they were working, the general had nailed this order to the door of what’s now Reedy Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church. Somebody read that to them, they started celebrating and we’ve been celebrating ever since,” said Lee.
“I thought that if a little old lady in tennis shoes was walking from Fort Worth to Washington, D.C., that’s 1,400 miles, somebody would take notice,” she said. “And so, to walk two and a half, 2.5 miles each time was to symbolize that the enslaved didn’t know they were free for two and a half years.”
Lee said she had initially walked from Fort Worth to Arlington, to Grand Prairie, Balch Springs and Joppa when someone had offered her an RV, but suddenly retracted.
“They decided what I was doing was too political. They kept their RV, and my team said you’ll only go where you are invited and where they have Juneteenth celebrations,” she recalled. “I was invited all over these United States — Shreveport, Texarkana, Little Rock, Denver, Colorado Springs, St. Louis. I was invited to Atlanta, the Carolinas. I was invited all over the place.”
Her labor was not in vain as the trek she started in September 2016 ended in Washington in January 2017, sparking the attention she needed.
“We had asked (then) President Obama to walk with us from the Frederick Douglas house to the capitol. He was in Chicago. I didn’t get what I wanted, but guess what, P. Diddy helped me get 1,500,000 signatures and we took those to Congress,” Lee beamed.
She said they were prepared to take those same signatures along with many more when she suddenly received the call of her dreams, inviting her to witness the official signing of the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act by President Joe Biden.
“Ooohhh, I didn’t know how to act,” Lee shared. “To be in the White House with the President and the Vice President and all the legislators, I could’ve done a holy dance.”
It’s so surreal that she still pinches herself today at the dream come true.
“I didn’t know how to act. I was humbled. I had to pinch myself, and I still do to see if it really happened,” she said as she entertained questions during a Women’s History Month assembly at Dunbar High School last week. “It was mindboggling to think that this little old lady was in the White House...
“Next to heaven, I thought I was there,” she beamed. “I think maybe ‘Doc’ Myers is looking down and saying: ‘It’s about cotton pickin’ time that you got it done.”
Lee said the observation of Juneteenth is significant because freedom is for everyone.
“And there’s so many things that we’re not free from yet — homelessness and joblessness, and healthcare that some people can get and others can’t; and climate change,” she said. “We are responsible for the way the weather is, and we can remedy that if we try. So the young people need to know that they are as responsible as anybody else, what happens to us.”
She said she believes it’s everyone’s mission to become “a community of one” to strive to make a difference. She encourages everyone to lead the charge to make a positive impact.
“I just feel like there’s so much more that has to be done. And these young people are the ones that are going to do it,” she said, speaking at Dunbar. “They’re going to have to make themselves a ‘committee of one’ to change somebody’s mind. And people’s minds can be changed. If people can be taught to hate, they can be taught to love. And it’s up to you to do it.”
Moving Forward
Pointing out the fact that each has an opportunity to be influential, Lee urged people to never allow anything to deter them from their dream.
“I’m saying to the young people here, whatever you decide to do, and it’s honorable, I don’t care how many roadblocks you have, finish it,” she said. “Remember, there’s going to be roadblocks; there’s going to be people that tell you that you can’t do it, but it’s left entirely up to you to get it done. I want you to know that you can.”
That’s exactly what Lee continues to do as she works to bring even more awareness of the holiday through the proposed construction of a $70 million National Juneteenth Museum project, to be built in Fort Worth.
“We have to raise $40 million in Fort Worth before we go out and ask other people for money,” she shared, noting the county and city are both contributing.
Lee said the museum, which is set to open in 2025, isn’t her brainchild, but she’s supporting the visionary by offering land and fundraising.
“That man came to tell me the dream he had as soon as he found the land. I said I got some land. He took it from there, and this is what he’s going to have at the corner of Rosedale and Evans,” she shared. So it’s going to be a museum, a theatre, an incubator, housing. It’s going to be fabulous. I am so excited. It’s going to be out of sight.”