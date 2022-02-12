Marshall native Travis White will be premiering his first published book, “We Are All Fireflies: Finding Your Light in the Darkness,” during a book signing planned for Saturday, Feb. 19 at Joe Pine Coffee Co. in downtown Marshall.
The event will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at the coffee shop, located at 207 N. Washington Ave. White said that the premiere event comes two days after the book’s official release.
White is a Marshall native, graduating from Marshall High School before eventually leaving the area. He now resides in Tyler and said that he travelled to Marshall to work on a large portion of the book, writing in the same coffee shop where he is hosting his first book signing event.
White said that the book is a way to help individuals, families and groups discover and overcome limiting beliefs and destructive internal narratives keeping them from experiencing their best life.
He said that he himself has wrestled with finding himself for much of his life as he secretly dealt with the effects of childhood sexual abuse. The fear and shame of believing he was worthless and unlovable resulted in struggles with drugs and alcohol, a suicide attempt and poor choices that would test the limits of his relationships with others, as well as his own self-belief.
Today, White lives a joyful and transformed life as he uses his experience and training to help others master their own internal narratives. His desire is that the work he does will help others overcome the bondage of past pain and trauma while avoiding the many pitfalls he endured.
He now lives with his wife Regenea, in East Texas, where they enjoy a thriving coaching practice. When not working with others they enjoy spending time with their adult children, Amanda, and Joshua, their many pets, and the countless people they are blessed to call friends.
The couple are also the owners of Integrative Narrative Coaching based in Flint. They see clients locally and from around the world through video sessions. White said that their passion is to see people set free from limiting beliefs so they can embrace their limitless potential in life.