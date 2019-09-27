Marshall native, Machell Jackson, plans to celebrate her 54th birthday Saturday, feeding the area’s homeless and less fortunate, from noon to 4 p.m., at Smith Community Center, located at 700 Spring St.
“It’s just something on my heart to do every year back in my hometown,” said Jackson, who now lives in Dallas and works as a lieutenant of corrections for a prison.
“This is what I’ve done for my birthday for the least three years,” she said. “People do different things for their birthday. I decided I’m going to feed the homeless for my birthday. It’s what I’m going to do every year because it’s a lot of people out here hungry.”
Jackson will be bringing along some of her colleagues to help in the cause dubbed “Feed a Soul, Fill a Heart.”
“It’s to feed the homeless and less fortunate, because it’s a lot of people, they’re not really homeless but they’re just less fortunate because of different situations, different circumstances,” she said of her desire to help.
“I understand truly because I’ve been there,” she said, reflecting on some days in college when she went hungry.
She invites anyone needing a good, home-cooked meal to come Saturday.
“I’m cooking the baked beans; my brother is doing the barbecue,” said Jackson.
The menu includes chicken, hot links, potato salad, baked beans, cake, water and a cold drink.
“We normally have a good turnout,” she said.
Jackson and volunteers also make deliveries to those not able to make it.
“We deliver food to some of the people that can’t be there,” she said. “I know a lot of homeless people don’t have transportation or access to TV or Internet. We try to hit a couple of spots that we know where they camp out at. The last two years we’ve been finding them back in the woods and give them plates.”
It’s rewarding to Jackson to make their day on her special day.