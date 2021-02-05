Martin Luther Clark, a Marshall native, will be participating in a new show by the Lyric Opera House in Chicago titled “Sole e Amore” on Feb. 21.
This is Clark’s first year with the Chicago opera house, which he joined after graduating from the Curtis Institute of Music with his Masters in Opera. The Curtis Institute has the lowest acceptance rate for any institute across the country.
“It was so surreal, to have been accepted, but also, because I was not even planning to apply,” Clark said.
In fact, it was while Clark was auditioning for another school’s program, that he was invited by an attendee to also apply at Curtis, which he then agreed to the audition.
“That has happened to me a lot though, it was never really that I thought I wanted this career, it found me,” he said.
Clark spent his early years in Marshall, with his mother and father and siblings. Both of his parents are musicians, with his father playing keyboard and his mother a singer like himself.
“We would sing and my mom would often give me pointers, at the time I was mostly singing gospel music,” Clark said.
Not only was he more involved with Gospel music at the time, but Clark said that he used to make fun of people who were interested in the more classical singing styles like opera.
“I was one of those people, I totally was, I just didn’t understand why someone would want to work so hard to sound like that,” he said, with a laugh.
But it was this interest in music which brought him to audition for the Kilgore Community College Choir, an organization that launched his music career, and according to Clark, gave him the affirmation he needed to continue onto the next steps.
While in high school locally and participating with the choir, Clark competed for the Winspear Opera Scholarship, against both fellow high school students and opera singers working towards their master’s degrees.
He won the competition, which Clark said was the moment where he knew that he wanted to make Opera his career.
“I always think back on that moment as the one where I was so sure,” he said.
Clark said that he has had many great instructors and teachers along the way, that have provided him with the support and encouragement he has needed to continue on his musical career.
“For anyone growing up in Marshall who wants to pursue music I have two pieces of advice. First, be open minded, and be confident in your open-mindedness, never second guess that. Second, is something my Aunt has always told me growing up, trust your gut,” Clark said.
Clark started in Lyric’s Ryan Opera Center program in May 2020, right in the beginning of the pandemic.
Since then, he has been a part of a few virtual concerts and programs including Lawrence Brownlee and Friends: The Next Chapter, a virtual concert celebrating Black artistry, Creating The Factotum, a workshop of a brand new opera that’s inspired by Rossini’s The Barber of Seville and takes place in a Black barbershop in Chicago, the Ryan Opera Center at Work Youtube video series.
The upcoming virtual concert “Sole e Amore” will be hosted by the music director designate Enrique Mazzola and featuring lesser-known Italian songs. The entire concert is in Italian, which Carter said he learned throughout his career as a singer.
For more information on Clark’s career or on the Lyric Opera House of Chicago go to the organizations website at www.lyricopera.org.