The Marshall News Messenger, in partnership with the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce and MRoberts Digital, will be hosting four free online webinars aimed to help local businesses grow their online marketing knowledge.
The webinar series is available for businesses or community members to sign up for through Marshallmarketingworkshop.com, and will kick off next week.
“This was a way for us as chamber members to bring our digital knowledge and our communication knowledge and share that with other local businesses,” said Marshall News Messenger Publisher Alexander Gould.
The webinars will be led by both Gould and social media expert Crystal Lindsey.
The series includes four individual webinars which are:
- Feb. 24, 3 p.m. — Facebook 101: What to Post & How
- This webinar will focus on what will create results on social media, and how to best learn how to utilize your online platforms.
- March 10, 11 a.m. — Facebook Marketing Hacks
- This webinar will focus on how to best utilize social media platforms as a marketing took, including how to utilize your own page and keeping an eye on the competition.
- March 24, 11 a.m. — Facebook Marketing Madness
- The webinar takes online marketing to the next level by focusing on more advanced topics such as textable standards, when is the best time to share online, frequency of posting and other top marketing guidelines.
- April 7, 11a.m. — Facebook Ads
- During this webinar, Crystal Lindsey will utilize her six years of experience running a social media firm to share information on what businesses need to pay for on social media, and how to evaluate your advertisements success online.
Gould said that each webinar will last around 30 minutes, with time afterwards for a question and answer session.
“We wanted to make sure each section wasn’t too long, that way we don’t cut into everyone’s busy days,” Gould said.