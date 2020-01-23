The Marshall News Messenger and Wiley College are teaming up to celebrate Black History Month with the very first online poll hosted by the News Messenger.
These online events will be part of the ongoing involvement by the newspaper for social media engagement with our readers and advertisers.
Community members are now able to log on directly to The Marshall News Messenger website at www.marshallnewsmessenger.com/contests and nominate local influencers in the black community that are making our history better. You may also go the front page of the News Messenger website and click on the button to take you to the entry form.
Nominees should have a positive influence in their community and have worked or are currently working to make the community a better place to live, work and play.
When nominating someone community members must provide a description as to why the individual was nominated, a picture of the nominee and an email address. Nominees must be currently living in Marshall or Harrison County.
Nominations will run through Feb. 7, with voting opening on The Marshall News Messenger website from Feb. 6 through Feb. 24. The winner will be announced on Feb. 28.
Community members can vote once a day during the voting process for the individual they feel has had the most influence on the Marshall/Harrison County community.
As part of giving back to the community, the winner will receive a $500 donation from The Marshall News Messenger/Wiley College to donate to the charity or nonprofit of their choice.