The News Messenger is welcoming a lifelong East Texan as their newest reporter and deputy editor this week.
Carter Mize, 22, will venture from his hometown of Mineola to cover city news in Harrison County communities and all things transportation in the region. Mize also comes equipped with his own camera for story photos and will take up editorial duties for his publications each Saturday.
Before joining the News Messenger, Mize served as an intern reporter for The Tyler Loop, a nonprofit publication in Tyler, covering agriculture, public health and transportation with an in-depth focus.
He is a soon-to-be-graduate of the University of North Texas, where he studied journalism and reported on campus news for the North Texas Daily for several years.
“I am so grateful for this chance to report on local news for the region that raised me: East Texas,” Mize said. “We may not have the largest cities in Texas, but our communities are full of the most caring and committed people I have ever met. I want to serve them with quality news coverage they can depend on.”
Although young, Mize has a wealth of experience in breaking news coverage after serving as a senior reporter for UNT’s school newspaper, the North Texas Daily. There he reported on local protests and police violence, earning him national recognition for breaking news from the Hearst Journalism Awards Program, which honors collegiate journalism achievements across the country.
At The Tyler Loop, Mize dug deep with long-form articles on subjects like public transportation or the East Texas wine industry. Working with more data and more time to write than afforded in his campus job challenged Mize to give readers a detailed picture of life in East Texas, he said.
Mize is still looking for a place to stay in the area. For now, he resides at his family home in Mineola, accompanied by a younger brother who plays the drums like himself, a newly-minted art teacher as his sister, his two parents and a couple of cats and dogs.
Mize calls himself a very curious person, which he says helps tremendously when working as a reporter.
“I love writing and reading news that teaches me about subjects I’ve never researched before,” Mize said. “If I’ve done my job correctly, our readers should put down the paper or click away from a story feeling a little smarter than when they started reading.”
You may email Mize any story tips or suggestions at cmize@marshallnewsmessenger.com.