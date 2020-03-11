The Marshall News Messenger sponsored the third annual ETXjobs.com Job Fair & Expo at the Marshall Convention Center Tuesday.
Over 70 community members attended the event where a number of local employers were present with job opportunities.
Those positions include administrative, accounting, cashiers, IT, general laborers, general assembly and more.
The event had breakfast and lunch provided.
Vendors at the fair included Marshall Pottery, 1st Choice Personnel, Republic Elite, Career Search Personnel, Harrison County, Master WoodCraft Cabinetry, Prysim (formerly General Cable) and Community Healthcore.
A number of community members and employers expressed success during the event, with some companies setting up interviews on site.
For more information on local job opportunities visit etxjobs.com.