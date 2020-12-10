The Harrison County Extension Agency presented two local media agencies, The Marshall News Messenger and KMHT Radio, with the Volunteer of the Year award, on Tuesday, for the establishments’ support of publicizing extension programs.
“The Harrison County Extension Volunteer of the Year award is presented to a volunteer who has gone above and beyond to assist the extension office in their program efforts,” said County Extension Agent Louraiseal McDonald.
She said during 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic threw everyone a curve.
“County Extension agents knew they could depend on the Marshall News Messenger and KMHT Radio to assist them during this challenging time,” said McDonald. “They allowed the agents to promote their online programs in the paper and radio and on their social media accounts.
“Thanks to Marshall News Messenger and KMHT Radio, Harrison County Extension Agents were able to reach more individuals,” said McDonald, sharing they were able gain participants from other parts of Texas and as far as New York and Tennessee.
Matt Garrett, fellow county extension agent, also expressed his appreciation to the media outlets.
“KMHT has been a long-time supporter of 4H and the extension program, as a whole,” said Garrett. “In a very trying year that we have had, we have to get our message and word out about or programs and activities and KMHT radio has been a great help.”
He particularly thanked radio personality James Duncan for his support.
“Whether it’s a sports team, a volunteer organization or a business we all know that you are only as good as those you surround yourself with,” said Garrett. “Mr. James Duncan and all of the fine folks at KMHT have helped promote and sponsor all of our activities.
“The Harrison County Extension office are thankful for the great volunteers and partners that we have in KMHT Radio and the Marshall News Messenger,” said Garrett.